Weekend Round-up From Official Visits; First Alert: June 24, 2024
This past weekend was another success for the couching staff of the Universty of Miami.
The talent pool that flooded the building was incredible and some commits and hard commits have been made in the process. Four-star linebackers Elijah Melendez and Ezekiel Marcelin are 100 percent committed to the university which boosted the program to be No. 32 in recruiting moving up from No. 36 per 247sports.
There have also been rumblings of some of the top offensive and defense players preparing to de-commit from schools and make a few more trips to Coral Gables. If that is to be the case, the No. 3 recruiting class last year could get higher and higher as the season progresses. If the talent produces the way they have been able to during this season and next, The U could be back and that is a great thing for college football and athletics.
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
68 Days.
