Star Transfer Smashes Walk-Off Homerun, Pushing No. 23 Miami over UCF in Extra Innings

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The air in Coral Gables and at the University of Miami had to be effective because during the Men's basketball game against Virginia Tech, the Canes baseball team also battled to the very end, stealing a victory over UCF in extra innings 8-7 thanks to a walk-off homerun from a star transfer.

No. 23 Miami (4-0) survived an outstanding performance by junior pitcher Matt Sauser, icing the Canes in the first six innings.

The Canes knew a jump in competition would be in order quickly this season, but against the Knights, they faced a raging bull in Saucser, who wouldn’t let UM hit the ball all game. While on the opposing side, the mound struggles for the Canes started early.

Getting to starting nod was senior Lyndon Glidewell, who started well before giving up a two-run home run in the top of the third inning. After, he continued to give up more runs in the following inning before getting pulled after 3.2 innings of work, giving up six hits, four runs, hitting three batters, and only three punch outs.

Freshmen TJ Coats and Jack Durso followed, but it wasn’t enough as the 5-0 kept the Hurricanes down all night.

However, an angel was sent as Sauser was pulled, going 6.0, allowing zero hits or runs. With a 0.43 ERA as his tormenting days against the Hurricanes were over, where the cardiac Canes rallied.

Durso would go and make a positive innings for the Canes before being pulled. He walked a few batters, but he would also strikeout four in 3.0 innings pitched. He would slow down the Knights' offense and get some life.

With no more Sauser, the Canes started to make contact with the ball and started to get on base. It would give the Canes a chance, and at the bottom of the eighth, second baseman Jake Ogden would hit his first home run of the season, cutting into the five-run lead.

Soon after, the eletric offense that was spotted in the opening series would start to make way. The Hurricanes begin to get on base and soon, the Canes would have the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth with two outs. First came, the star of the game Vance Sheahan would be hit by a pitch giving the Canes a run cutting the lead to five.

After came Michael Torres, who has continued his consistent bat from last season's postseason run, with an RBI single that would bring in two runs, tying the game and pushing the game into extra innings.

The 10th inning saw the Knights respond with a sac-fly that brought in one run, but on the other side waiting was superstar third baseman Daniel Cuvet.

The roster was built around him with the extra protection, while Cuvet had been struggling to hit the ball all game. However, this time he didn't miss. Cuvet smashed his second homerun of the season, tying the game in the bottom of the 10th.

In the 11th and 12th, both teams would rely on their closers to get out of trouble, and they did. Moreover, the game was pushing to where both teams had to start emptying their bench. The Hurricanes saw several errors because of the freshman they threw into the game, and in the 13th, the Knights would get the upper hand once again with a single-run lead entering the bottom of the 13th.

With a single out and only one on base, USC Upstate transfer Vance Sheahan. He took his time getting to the plate and earning a favorable count that ended up 3-1 in his favor. He had a green light to swing at the ball, and he took it, sending the ball over to left field, hitting the jumbotron, completing the Canes' comeback, and winning in extras with a two-run homerun.

This was the first of Miami’s six games this week. The Canes will take on Indiana State next on Wednesday Feb 18, at 6:00 p.m. ET. After that will be a four-game weekend against Lafayette

