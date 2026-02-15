No. 22 Miami Breaks Multiple Opening Weekend Records In Midst of Sweeping Lehigh

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It doesn't get better than Sunday afternoon baseball, which also felt like a return to football season as No. 22 Miami (3-0) scored four touchdowns against Lehigh 27-3, sweeping the series.

The fun started in the second for the Canes, scoring four runs with first baseman Cian Copeland bringing in Derek Williams, both having monster days at the plate.

Copeland started for the first time this season at first base in place of Brylan West to test some new things out defensively. It proved to be a great choice as the sophomore flashed an impressive glove and finished 3-4 at the plate, bringing in four RBIs.

Williams had a quiet 3-4 day at the plate, bring in two runs on two doubles.

The Mountain Lions showed they could battle back last game, scoring 11 runs, but against Sunday's right-handed starter, Tate DeRias, he made life hard for the out-of-state team.

DeRias finished the game, pitching 4.2, allowing four runs, three hits, and punching out a career high nine batters.

"He looked good," Aretaga said aboout his starting pitcher. "A little too many pitches but is stuff was good. Made a mistake there giving up a breaking ball up in the zone. I have no problem with it. Make a mistake and learn from it."

The Canes continued to score with ease, adding four more runs in the fourth, highlighted by a Daniel Cuvet homerun, his first of the season.

Then the fire works started to happen.

The following inning after DeRias gave up the final run of the game, the Hurricanes responded by scoring 15 runs, the most in a single inning in program histroy. This was the first record that the Canes broke against the Mountian Hawks.

The 15-run 5th inning for the Hurricanes is the MOST runs scored in a single inning in program history...👏 pic.twitter.com/iE2mQxUIks — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) February 15, 2026

The output started with Max Galvin continuing his hot streak bringing in Micheal Torres, who also had a great opening weekend. Willaims followed again bringing in his two runs bringing the total to three. Soon after Copeland scored two more runnings to total five.

At this point, the Canes were starting to pour in their bench, and nothing changed. Freshman after freshman continued to hit, flashing the future of the Canes. Fabio Peralta entered and had a bases-clearing triple, bringing in more runs. It got to the point where hits became boring for the home crowd.

The Canes continued to run over the Mountain Hawks, but eventually the fun had to end for the inning. The Hurricanes went on to score four more runs in the 6th, invoking the run rule in the 7th. The Hurricanes broke a 1988 record for the most runs in an opening weekend in Canes history, passing 50 runs into 57.

The Hurricanes have scored 52 runs (and counting) this weekend.



That's the most ever by UM in its first three games of a season.



Previous school record was 50 runs in the first three games of the 1988 season.



Miami up 22-3 on Lehigh. 14-run (and counting) 5th inning right now. — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) February 15, 2026

The Hurricanes will return and face off against the UCF Knights in a midweek matchup to see where they team is ahead of the Florida series.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: