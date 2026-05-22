2026 ACC Tournament Central for Miami Baseball: How to Watch

Two games down for the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC Tournament, and two more games before they reach a goal they have not seen since 2008. While the Hurricanes have been powerhouses and bluebloods in the past, the Canes still look for another statement showing they are better than they were before.

After last season's Super Regional appearance, the Canes have had an up-and-down season but have played their best baseball over the last two games against the Stanford Cardinal and Boston College.

The Hurricanes had sound starting pitching, and they limited the defensive mistakes that have plagued them all season. It was also a clean bullpen outing in the last game, one of the biggest signs that this team is dialed in.

Now they battle a team that just put up 16 runs and face the most dangerous set of arms in the country. 1-seed Georgia Tech looks to battle against AJ Ciscar and the best that the Hurricanes have to offer.

Saturday Starter against The Yellow Jackets: AJ Ciscar

Youthful Stars

Miami freshman catcher Alonzo Alvarez against Stanford in the ACC Tournament. | Miami Athletics

Miami's youth has been the driving force during this postseason, starting with their freshman Alonzo Alveraz, followed by Gabriel Milano and Dylan Dubovik. Each has played quality baseball when injuries have taken many players from the starting lineup this season.

Key Injuries

3B, Daniel Cuvet, Stress Fracture

"Yesterday he swung with a light bat off a tee, so that was the next progression," J.D. Arteaga said for an update. "Now we move on to bigger and better things — it's all on him and how his back responds. He's at the four-week mark now, so we're getting close. We'll see how he feels and go from there.

Alternative Starting Pitcher, TJ Coats, Nerve Issues

"Coats is down now — he's been our fourth starter and a very good one, we only lost one midweek game all year, but he's got a little nerve issue in his elbow right now so he's out," Arteaga said. "We don't know what's going to happen for next week. We've got to worry about the guys that are here and available, and if we get to Sunday, we'll see who starts then.

Miami's Power Hitter

Miami Hurricanes catcher Alex Sosa (13) and right fielder Derek Williams (2) against Lafayette | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Alex Sosa and Derek Williams continue to battle it out for the homerun crown for the Canes, but both playing off each other has turned into an electric season for both players. Even with Cuvet down, they had held strong, smashing ball after ball. Williams has adjusted by getting on base for the monster hitting of Sosa, who has been on an all-time Hurricane tear, but both continue to play outstanding.

How to Watch: No. 5 Miami vs. No. 1 Georgia Tech

The remaining schedule of the ACC Baseball Championship

Friday, May 22

Game 11: 2-seed UNC vs. Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. on ACC Network

2-seed UNC vs. Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. on ACC Network Game 12: 3-seed Florida State vs. Pitt, approx. 7 p.m. on ACC Network

Saturday, May 23

Game 13: Miami vs. Georgia Tech, 1 p.m. on ACC Network

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, approx. 5 p.m. on ACC Network

Sunday, May 24

Championship Game: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: