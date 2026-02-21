Alex Sosa's Grand Slam Aids Miami's Eight-Run Sixth Inning, Controlling Lafayette

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After the scares during the midweek matchups, No. 23 Miami (6-0) dominates Lafayette in the first game of the four-game series this weekend, thanks to an electric eight-run sixth inning.

The canes continue to flash their Omaha-level offense while their ace, AJ Ciscar, continues to work on things throughout the season.

Ciscar pitched for six innings, working on his change-up and slider the most, striking out nine batters, allowing five hits and two runs, picking up his second win of the season.

That's NINE strikeouts for Ciscar! 💪



9 Ks match his single game career high 👀 pic.twitter.com/KXuuXkdELe — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) February 21, 2026

The Canes also continued with finishing a game with more than eight runs this season. They started the scoring party in the second inning with three runs thanks to first baseman Brylan West and left fielder Fabio Peralta driving in runs, while lead-off hitter Jake Ogden found his bat from last season with a monster game.

Ogden has always been a soft-spoken person, but on the field, he shines the brightest. He can play anywhere as he reverted to shortstop with Vance Sheahan being out for the game. In that he played great defense and batted 3-4, bringing in three RBIs, leading the team in hits.

The Canes would score three more runs in the bottom of the fourth with Ciscar controlling on the defensive side of the ball.

The Leapords would go on to bring in two more runs, but that was enough for the Canes to take off and give the full Hurricanes offense a chance to show what they can do. It also helps when a team gives up eight walks in an inning. Moreover, it's the perfect chance for one of the Canes star batters to come and get himself out of a funk with a grand slam.

After the opening weekend, which was for catcher Alex Sosa, he found himself in a slump during the mid-week and at the start of the game. However, he saw a perfect opportunity to get his fourth home run of the season, smashing a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth.

Are you serious, Sosa⁉️ pic.twitter.com/zSjtpIPleS — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) February 21, 2026

Miami would go on to score eight runs in the sixth, allowing J.D. Arteaga to empty his bench, who also showed flashes of greatness that he talked about at the start of the season.

The Hurricanes will return to Mark Light Field for a doubleheader against the Leapords with the first pitch set for 2:03 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

