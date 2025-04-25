College Baseball: Miami at Boston College Friday Game Time Change
Due to anticipated weather in the greater Boston area, the Boston College baseball team has announced a time change to Friday’s series opener.
Miami and Boston College will now start their three-game series on Friday at 2 p.m. instead of the original 4 p.m. time.
Those who wish to follow the ACC matchup between the Hurricanes and Eagles can watch live on ACCNX or listen on WVUM 90.5 FM.
How to Watch Miami Baseball at Boston College
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Boston College Eagles
When: Friday, April 25
Where: Eddie Pellagrini Diamond is a baseball stadium at the Harrington Athletics Village, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Max Galvin, Miami Hurricanes - In the loss on Wednesday, Galvin still came away going 2 - 3 and providing two of the Hurricanes' six hits. The corner outfielder will look to continue contributing on offense this weekend against Boston College and help the Hurricanes come away with another big series victory.
Boston College Player to Watch
Kyle Wolff, Boston College Eagles - Wolff is the big bat in the middle of the Eagles' lineup. He leads the team with five home runs and 34 RBIs. If Miami is going to knock off Boston College in this series, they will have to find a way to take the power out of his bat this weekend.