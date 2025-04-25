College Baseball: Miami at Boston College Friday Game Time Change

All Hurricanes

Due to anticipated weather in the greater Boston area, the Boston College baseball team has announced a time change to Friday’s series opener.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes Pitcher Griffin Hugus pushing Bobby Marsh in celebrations after Grand Slam against Princeton.
Miami Hurricanes Pitcher Griffin Hugus pushing Bobby Marsh in celebrations after Grand Slam against Princeton. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Miami and Boston College will now start their three-game series on Friday at 2 p.m. instead of the original 4 p.m. time.

Those who wish to follow the ACC matchup between the Hurricanes and Eagles can watch live on ACCNX or listen on WVUM 90.5 FM.  

How to Watch Miami Baseball at Boston College

What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Boston College Eagles 

When: Friday, April 25

Where: Eddie Pellagrini Diamond is a baseball stadium at the Harrington Athletics Village, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts 

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player to Watch

Max Galvin, Miami Hurricanes - In the loss on Wednesday, Galvin still came away going 2 - 3 and providing two of the Hurricanes' six hits. The corner outfielder will look to continue contributing on offense this weekend against Boston College and help the Hurricanes come away with another big series victory. 

Boston College Player to Watch

Kyle Wolff, Boston College Eagles - Wolff is the big bat in the middle of the Eagles' lineup. He leads the team with five home runs and 34 RBIs. If Miami is going to knock off Boston College in this series, they will have to find a way to take the power out of his bat this weekend. 

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

