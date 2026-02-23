Rising Superstar Freshman Named ACC Player of the Week

Freshman outfielder Dylan Dubovik has been named ACC Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday, marking the second consecutive week a Hurricane has earned the distinction following Derek Williams’ honor last week.

Dubovik powered Miami’s offense during its four-game sweep of Lafayette, batting .818 (9-for-11) across three appearances. The Coral Springs, Fla., native scored six runs, launched three home runs and added two doubles while driving in nine. He also swiped two bases as part of a well-rounded weekend performance.

Dubovik totaled 20 bases and posted a 1.818 slugging percentage, consistently delivering in key moments as Miami produced 73 runs over the four-game set.

Freshman Dylan Dubovik has been going off for Miami. He’s currently hitting .846 on the season with 3 doubles, 3 home runs and 11 RBI in just 6 gamespic.twitter.com/fLQn5Gkgto — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) February 23, 2026

Through the six games he has appeared in this season, Dubovik is batting .846 (11-for-13) with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI. He has scored seven runs, recorded 23 total bases and owns a 1.769 slugging percentage and .813 on-base percentage

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

The Hurricanes are one of the top ACC schools in the ranks that is dominated by the Atlantic Coast Confrence and the SEC.

Georgia Tech sits at No. 5 in the country, while North Carolina (No. 8), NC State (No. 14), Clemson (No. 15), and Wake Forest (No. 16) all rank ahead of the Canes.

Before the Canes take on the Gators, they will see FAU in a midweek matchup that can highlight some of the arms the Canes have in their bullpen. This is the perfect test to see who does and doesn't have it before that matchup.

It is also the perfect chance to see what a somewhat healthy roster looks like for the Canes on the defensive side of the mound. The Canes have been sloppy in areas, especially superstar Daniel Cuvet, with some throws at third base. No better time than an hour drive up north to see what they can really do in Boca Raton.

D1 Baseball:

1. ULCA

2. LSU

3. Texas

4. Mississippi State

5. Georgia Tech

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. North Carolina

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Florida

11. Georgia

12. Southern Miss

13. Oklahoma

14. NC State

15. Clemson

16. Wake Forest

17. Miami

18. TCU

19. Oregon State

20. Tennessee

21. Florida State

22. Kentucky

23. Texas A&M

24. West Virginia

25. Ole Miss

Baseball America:

1. UCA

2. LSU

3. Mississippi State

4. Georgia Tech

5. Auburn

6. Texas

7. North Carolina

8. Georgia

9. Arkansas

10. Oklahoma

11. Ole Miss

12. Virginia

13. TCU

14. Clemson

15. NC State

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Florida State

18. Southern Miss

19. Tennessee

20. West Virginia

21. Texas A&M

22. Miami

23. Florida

24. Oregon State

25. Vanderbilt

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: