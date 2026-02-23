Rising Superstar Freshman Named ACC Player of the Week
Freshman outfielder Dylan Dubovik has been named ACC Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday, marking the second consecutive week a Hurricane has earned the distinction following Derek Williams’ honor last week.
Dubovik powered Miami’s offense during its four-game sweep of Lafayette, batting .818 (9-for-11) across three appearances. The Coral Springs, Fla., native scored six runs, launched three home runs and added two doubles while driving in nine. He also swiped two bases as part of a well-rounded weekend performance.
Dubovik totaled 20 bases and posted a 1.818 slugging percentage, consistently delivering in key moments as Miami produced 73 runs over the four-game set.
Through the six games he has appeared in this season, Dubovik is batting .846 (11-for-13) with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI. He has scored seven runs, recorded 23 total bases and owns a 1.769 slugging percentage and .813 on-base percentage
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
The Hurricanes are one of the top ACC schools in the ranks that is dominated by the Atlantic Coast Confrence and the SEC.
Georgia Tech sits at No. 5 in the country, while North Carolina (No. 8), NC State (No. 14), Clemson (No. 15), and Wake Forest (No. 16) all rank ahead of the Canes.
Before the Canes take on the Gators, they will see FAU in a midweek matchup that can highlight some of the arms the Canes have in their bullpen. This is the perfect test to see who does and doesn't have it before that matchup.
It is also the perfect chance to see what a somewhat healthy roster looks like for the Canes on the defensive side of the mound. The Canes have been sloppy in areas, especially superstar Daniel Cuvet, with some throws at third base. No better time than an hour drive up north to see what they can really do in Boca Raton.
D1 Baseball:
1. ULCA
2. LSU
3. Texas
4. Mississippi State
5. Georgia Tech
6. Arkansas
7. Auburn
8. North Carolina
9. Coastal Carolina
10. Florida
11. Georgia
12. Southern Miss
13. Oklahoma
14. NC State
15. Clemson
16. Wake Forest
17. Miami
18. TCU
19. Oregon State
20. Tennessee
21. Florida State
22. Kentucky
23. Texas A&M
24. West Virginia
25. Ole Miss
Baseball America:
1. UCA
2. LSU
3. Mississippi State
4. Georgia Tech
5. Auburn
6. Texas
7. North Carolina
8. Georgia
9. Arkansas
10. Oklahoma
11. Ole Miss
12. Virginia
13. TCU
14. Clemson
15. NC State
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Florida State
18. Southern Miss
19. Tennessee
20. West Virginia
21. Texas A&M
22. Miami
23. Florida
24. Oregon State
25. Vanderbilt
