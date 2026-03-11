How to Watch Miami Baseball's Rematch Against UCF

The last matchup was electric, but can the Miami Hurricanes find a way to get back on track after back-to-back weekend series losses?

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is at an early crossroads in the season. The Canes have lost two series in a row and now have many questions ahead, but against another in-state rival, they can shock them back into the system.

The Hurricanes take on UCF in their second midweek matchup after the classic 13-inning matchup against the Knights on a special night.

Last time out: Star Transfer Smashes Walk-Off Homerun, Pushing No. 23 Miami over UCF in Extra Innings

Moreover, it is the perfect time for them to clean up offensively the troubles that they have been having bringing in runners.

"It's a lineup that our strength needs to be the length of our lineup, the pressure, the mental grind that the pitchers have to go through, but we just can't sit back and just let our potential or, you know, our abilities win the game," Head coach J.D. Arteaga said. "We've got to make things happen."

The Canes are also looking at a bullpen that has been struggling over the past few weekends. This is the time for some to clean up and get what Arteaga wants out of them.

"They've got to have some confidence, right? I mean, we've got some good arms. You know, [Lazaro Collera's] a good arm. Bika's a good arm. It is, you know, we've got to be better at challenging guys to take strikes," Arteaga said. "Would be a great job of answering up to the fourth, fifth, whenever it was to tie the game, and we'd come out and walk the first three guys. It can't happen.

"It's those little things that have nothing to do with having a good or bad bullpen. It's a mentality. It's an aggressiveness, it's a go after guys type thing, and, you know, they got to get better at it."

This could be another electric game, or the Hurricanes can handle business before they face Duke on the road to continue conference play and not dig themselves a real hole.

How to Watch: Miami Hurricanes at UCF

When: March 11, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: John Euliano Park

TV: ESPN+

