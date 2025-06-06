How To Watch NCAA Super Regionals: Miami at Louisville
Super Regionals. Something the Miami Hurricanes have not seen since the 2016 season, and here they are ready to shake the world up and push for a brighter future for the program. This is not what many expected once the Canes lost the last six of their seven games, but when a team is hot, they stay hot. The Hurricanes will now prepare to take on the Louisville Cardinals who are also hot as well.
The Canes will be throwing freshman AJ Ciscar back on the mound as the Friday starter in another massive game to try and get to the College World Series. There is still a chance that the elite arms could stifle both offenses on the mound, but things could be special for the Hurricanes this weekend.
Players To Watch:
Louisville: Eddie King Jr. heads into the NCAA Super Regional on a tear, going 14-for-26 over the last seven games with four doubles, five homers, 13 RBIs, and eight runs scored. King took home Nashville Regional Most Valuable Player honors after hitting .500 (6-for-12) with four RBIs in the three games. The senior led the Cardinals in home runs and RBIs last season and has set new career marks in both this spring with 15 and 56, respectively. The senior has been at his best against the best competition throughout his career, as 29 of his 34 home runs have come against Power Four teams, including all 14 he hit during the regular season.
Miami — Daniel Cuvet: The Miami Hurricanes star has the chance to turn into a superstar in the national stage. This weekend the ACC RBI leader can be the monster that many expect him to be. This is his first time in the postseason and was the Hattiesburg Regional MVP for his great play. He finished the regional with five hits, one homer, and five RBIs. He looks to improve on those stats in this regional.
How To Watch: Miami at Louisville
What: University of Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville
When: Friday, June 5
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Where: Jim Patterson Stadium, Louisville, KY
TV: ESPN2
Live Stream: ESPN+
Super Regional Schedule:
GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 6 - All times are Eastern
Note: Game times and ESPN Network are subject to change
Miami (FL) (34-25) at Louisville (38-21)
3 p.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)