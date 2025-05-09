J.D. Arteaga's Improvement in Coaching Comes From Him and His Staff's 'Consistency'
Not long ago, Miami Hurricanes head coach J.D. Arteaga was on the chopping block for many fans and others around the country. Since starting 1-7 in ACC play, the Hurricanes have had an unprecedented return to the national spotlight as one of the hottest teams in the country.
A lot had to happen to get to this point. Note that Hurricanes superstar Daniel Cuvet has been unstoppable in his last 20 games, and the Hurricanes have won their last 16 of 19. Moreover, what has helped this team start to reach its full potential is its coach.
After years of being the pitching coach for the Hurricanes, Arteaga was a first-time head coach last season. This year, everyone wanted to see improvement, and that improvement has now been shown. Arteaga highlights his coaching staff's "consistency" when asked how he has improved as a coach now that his second season is near its end.
"You know, it's learned the players," Arteaga said after the NC State series win. "I think the best thing we've done as a coaching staff is to remain consistent. You can talk to the players no matter if we lose or win, or whatever, it's because the message has been consistent every night out, you. I know this team has the ability to win. We've beaten teams we weren't going to beat, we'd be some really good teams, some really good pitchers. So we have the ability to beat anybody. Consistency was the key, and that's what we've been doing."
Now the Hurricanes will look to remain consistent behind their head coach for their final road series of the season against Virginia. IF the Hurricanes win out and with a little bit of help, they could find themselves in a double bye situation for the ACC tournament and help their seeding odds for the NCAA tournament.
How to Watch Miami Baseball At Virginia
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ University of Virginia Cavaliers
When: Friday, May 9
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Where: Davenport Field at Disharoon Park, Charlottesville, Virginia
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX