Miami Against No. 13 NC State Cancelled Thanks to Weather Delay
CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes finish off their series against NC State, but not in the way the Canes had imagined it.
The Hurricanes have already moved up the time of the game to noon Eastern because of potential weather complications, but at 12:45 p.m., those weather concerns took the Wolfpack and the Canes off the field.
The Hurricanes were on a roll until that point. Freshman pitcher Tate DeRias was up five strikeouts and pitching a special game while the Hurricanes' offense was about to take off. Max Galvin hit a home run in the second inning to put the Canes up 2-0 to bring in shortstop Jake Ogden.
The Wolfpack were still trying to find some offense, but the Hurricanes have been sound on defense whenever they have someone on the mound they trust. However, bigger issues now cause some confusion with the ACC tournament.
Miami was on pace to be in first place had they completed the series sweep against NC State. With the game not counting, the Hurricanes remain at fifth place currently and are missing out on a possible double bye in the new ACC tournament format.
What doesn't help is the tragic shooting at Florida State that caused that baseball series scheduled for that weekend against Virginia to be cancelled, and it won't be played this season.
The Hurricanes play Virginia in their next conference series on the road, and they are the hottest team in the country at the moment. They are winners of their last 10 ACC games, winners of five straight conference series, sweeping three in a row, and have climbed up the RPI to No. 27. They should be an NCAA Tournament lock, but the Canes are looking to be regional hosts with this massive turnaround.