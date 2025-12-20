SI

Miami Legend Michael Irvin Was So Fired-Up While Crashing Mario Cristobal's Postgame Interview

The Hurricanes earned a hard-fought 10–3 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday to advance to the CFP quarterfinals.

Mike McDaniel

Nobody was more fired up than Miami Hurricanes legend Michael Irvin on Saturday.
Nobody was more fired up than Miami Hurricanes legend Michael Irvin on Saturday. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 10 Miami outlasted No. 7 Texas A&M 10–3 in College Station on Saturday to advance to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl against No. 2 Ohio State.

Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney overcame a fourth quarter fumble to score the go-ahead touchdown for Miami on an end around with less than two minutes to play.

While A&M drove down the field deep into Miami territory, the Hurricanes defense forced Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed to throw a game-ending interception in the end zone to Hurricanes safety Bryce Fitzgerald. It was Fitzgerald’s second interception of the day, and this one was even more important than the first for Miami.

Nobody was more fired up about Miami’s CFP victory than Hurricanes legend Michael Irvin, who crashed the on-field interview of coach Mario Cristobal in spectacular fashion moments after the final whistle.

As Cristobal was speaking with ESPN’s Taylor McGregor, Irvin swopped in and kissed the Hurricanes coach on the cheek while yelling and shaking him in celebration.

Miami will take on Ohio State on New Year's Eve in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and there's no doubt that Irvin will be on the sidelines once again supporting his alma mater, just as he has all season.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football