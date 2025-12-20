Miami Legend Michael Irvin Was So Fired-Up While Crashing Mario Cristobal's Postgame Interview
No. 10 Miami outlasted No. 7 Texas A&M 10–3 in College Station on Saturday to advance to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl against No. 2 Ohio State.
Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney overcame a fourth quarter fumble to score the go-ahead touchdown for Miami on an end around with less than two minutes to play.
While A&M drove down the field deep into Miami territory, the Hurricanes defense forced Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed to throw a game-ending interception in the end zone to Hurricanes safety Bryce Fitzgerald. It was Fitzgerald’s second interception of the day, and this one was even more important than the first for Miami.
Nobody was more fired up about Miami’s CFP victory than Hurricanes legend Michael Irvin, who crashed the on-field interview of coach Mario Cristobal in spectacular fashion moments after the final whistle.
As Cristobal was speaking with ESPN’s Taylor McGregor, Irvin swopped in and kissed the Hurricanes coach on the cheek while yelling and shaking him in celebration.
Miami will take on Ohio State on New Year's Eve in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and there's no doubt that Irvin will be on the sidelines once again supporting his alma mater, just as he has all season.