Miami Baseball Continues Hot Streak, Sweeping No. 13 Georgia Tech
CORAL GABLES — It was only a few weeks ago, and the Miami Hurricanes baseball team was touching new alll time lows. Now they are one of the hottest teams in the country willing nine of their last 11, non bigger than sweeping No. 13 Georiga Tech.
The Hurricanes have won three series in a row, and now the energy feels different in Coral Gables. Not too long ago, many people still questioned the abilities of this team and the coaching staff of J.D. Arteaga. Now they are gelling together and making the most out of a team that Arteaga thought was special.
They are starting to be special now that they have figured out a good starting rotation of starting pitchers with their freshman class and the outstanding resurgence of their All-American Daniel Cuvet.
Cuvet during this series showed why I was rated so high coming into this season. He started to season a big slump (if you want to consider batting .322 with over 30 RBIs and eight home runs a slump). Now he has started to return to his "Danny Dingers" form, and he highlighted it this weekend. He has hit a home run in his last four of six games and continues to bring in runs.
He is the machine that gets this season moving, and when he is hot, everyone around him feels that and gets going themselves. Pitching has also improved dramatically since moving ace Griffin Hugus to be the Friday starter and trusting two freshmen to take the mound as well. AJ Ciscar and Tate DeRias have been fantastic in their starts. Some complain about Arteaga as a coach, however, his recruiting is top of the line, like other coaches who wear the orange and green.
The Hurricanes will now be on the road, looking to stay hot. They have moved into the top 40 RPI after this week and, as it stands, hold a strong place in the NCAA Tournament, something that alluded them last season.