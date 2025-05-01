Miami Baseball Draws Three Seed In Latest NCAA Tournament Projections
It's starting to get spooky in Coral Gables. The Miami Hurricanes are one of the hottest baseball teams in the country, and they are only getting started.
The Hurricanes are winners of four-straight ACC series, sweeping the last two against Georgia Tech and Boston College, and it has started to generate buzz around the program and even a spot in the latest NCAA Tournament Projections. As of now, the Hurricanes sit as a three-seed that could be heading to several places.
Many projects are consistent with the Hurricanes being a three-seed, but the location of where they would be traveling is the main question.
Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
- Austin Regional (Texas)
- Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)
- Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
- Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
- Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
- Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
- Clemson Regional (Clemson)
- Irvine Regional (UC-Irvine)
- Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)
- Athens Regional (Georgia)
- Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
- Morgantown Regional (West Virginia)
- Raleigh Regional (NC State)
- Auburn Regional (Auburn)
- Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)
- Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)
On3 has the Hurricanes headed to the Fayetteville Regional:
1. Arkansas
2. Kansas
3. Miami
4. Wright State
Baseball America has the Hurricanes headed to Conway Regional:
1. Coastal Carolina
2. Ole Miss
3. Miami
4. High Point
Others are still compiling a list together of where the Hurricanes could land, but that is not where the team's eyes are focused on. The Hurricanes want to have a chance of making it back to a regional, and it starts with focusing on the next game.
Miami is just a mistake away from winning 10 games in a row, but now they are pushing towards returning to regionals and possibly, if they stay hot enough, have a chance of hosting. They have another Top-15 matchup against NC State in Coral Gables.
How to Watch NC State Wolf Pack at Miami Hurricanes Baseball
What: North Carolina State Wolf Pack @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Friday, May 2
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX