Mario Cristobal 'Trusts' Special Teams Won't Be A Problem Again

Entering the first round of the College Football Playoff, Miami kicker Carter Davis was nearly automatic in getting the Hurricanes an extra three points.

Davis made 87.5 percent of his field goal attempts going into College Station, which included a mark of 5/7 on attempts between 40 and 49 yards. At the conclusion of Miami's 10-3 win over Texas A&M, he nearly let the Canes down, missing three field goals all in that 40-plus yard range.

Questions ran rampant about the Hurricanes' special teams and whether Davis could be trusted anymore after the performance. Head coach Mario Cristobal still trusts him and reaffirmed that he will remain the starting kicker against No. 2 Ohio State.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes kicker Carter Davis (38) kicks an entra point conversion against NC State Wolfpack during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Right now, yes," Crisotbal said. "I don't see a reason to change. I know that was not the best outing. I believe 1-4. I think for all of us that were there at the game, though, I think those conditions were extremely difficult to not only kick but also everything that we've seen in practice, and the conditions in the places we're going to play are more conducive to having the type of success that he has had."

Cristobal is not one to give up on players so easily. The culture he has built is on trust, togetherness, and family, and giving up on him now, after one bad day, isn't in the formula of Cristobal's roots.

"We do trust him," Crisotbal said. "We trust the operation, and we will go forward with him, but we always keep positions competitive because Bert Auburn has done a great job as well. So has Will Rocha, but we will go into this week with our guy starting."

Davis dropped to 75 percent on the year after fighting the typhoon at Kyle Field. Those wind conditions slowed down most of what the Hurricanes could do offensively, as well as outside of running the ball. Against the Buckeyes, those weather conditions won't be a problem. Inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx, Davis could pull from a Dallas Cowboys playbook, knocking in 50-plus with ease.

Those nine extra points that he missed did not haunt him. He has been clutch all season, and against the Buckeyes, the Canes will need his best. The Cotton Bowl Classic takes place on Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: