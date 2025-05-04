All Hurricanes

Miami Baseball Secures Series Victory Over No. 13 NC State In Dominant Fashion

Cats out of the bag. The Miami Hurricanes are the hottest team in the country, and they take down another ACC foe for their fifth straight series win against No. 13 NC State.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes freshman right-handed pitcher AJ Ciscar throwing a strike against No. 13 NC State.
Miami Hurricanes freshman right-handed pitcher AJ Ciscar throwing a strike against No. 13 NC State. / Miami Athletics

Cats out of the bag. The Miami Hurricanes (29-18, 14-9 ACC) are the hottest team in the country, and they take down another ACC foe for their fifth straight series win against No. 13 NC State (30-15, 15-8 ACC) 10-3, and now streaking winning their tenth straight in conference play.

Some question how the Hurricanes became hot, and it starts with their star freshman pitcher, AJ Ciscar. After the season-ending injury to starter Nick Robert, J.D. Arteaga and his staff had to adjust. Ciscar being inserted as a starter was the first step. 

Next. BREAKING: Miami Pitcher Nick Robert Out for Remainder of 2025 Season. BREAKING: Miami Pitcher Nick Robert Out for Remainder of 2025 Season. dark

He tamed the Wolfpack, dominating on the mound and having full control of the game. He finished the game going 6.2 innings, allowing only five hits, one run, and throwing six strikeouts to a standing ovation from the appreciative fans at Mark Light.

The Hurricanes also had key contributions from two of their veterans on the roster, Dorian Gonzalez Jr. and Daniel Cuvet. 

Cuvet followed his monster Friday game with another run generation game. He brought in three runs with a few timely hits, bringing his RBI total on the season to 64. Moreover, the key to the offense in this game was the timely swinging from Gonzalez Jr. 

He found a way to find the ball every time he was at the plate, finishing with 3-4 at bat, bringing in four RBIs that also aided a high-scoring five-run fourth inning that shut down any belief for the Wolfpack.

This is the second series victory over a top-15 opponent, and the Canes will look to be ranked for the first time this season on Monday. The Hurricanes return for the final game of the series against NC State at 1:00 p.m. ET, looking for three sweeps in a row in conference play.

More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball