Miami Baseball Secures Series Victory Over No. 13 NC State In Dominant Fashion
Cats out of the bag. The Miami Hurricanes (29-18, 14-9 ACC) are the hottest team in the country, and they take down another ACC foe for their fifth straight series win against No. 13 NC State (30-15, 15-8 ACC) 10-3, and now streaking winning their tenth straight in conference play.
Some question how the Hurricanes became hot, and it starts with their star freshman pitcher, AJ Ciscar. After the season-ending injury to starter Nick Robert, J.D. Arteaga and his staff had to adjust. Ciscar being inserted as a starter was the first step.
He tamed the Wolfpack, dominating on the mound and having full control of the game. He finished the game going 6.2 innings, allowing only five hits, one run, and throwing six strikeouts to a standing ovation from the appreciative fans at Mark Light.
The Hurricanes also had key contributions from two of their veterans on the roster, Dorian Gonzalez Jr. and Daniel Cuvet.
Cuvet followed his monster Friday game with another run generation game. He brought in three runs with a few timely hits, bringing his RBI total on the season to 64. Moreover, the key to the offense in this game was the timely swinging from Gonzalez Jr.
He found a way to find the ball every time he was at the plate, finishing with 3-4 at bat, bringing in four RBIs that also aided a high-scoring five-run fourth inning that shut down any belief for the Wolfpack.
This is the second series victory over a top-15 opponent, and the Canes will look to be ranked for the first time this season on Monday. The Hurricanes return for the final game of the series against NC State at 1:00 p.m. ET, looking for three sweeps in a row in conference play.