No. 24 Miami Waste A Weekend Away, Dropping Embarrassing Series to Boston College

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — To start the season, No. 24 Miami (12-4, 1-2 ACC) had high expectations with a superstar lineup that could battle anyone in the country. Through the first month of play, the Canes have shown flashes of that team, but have also shown the little things that are causing them from returning to a mainstay in the College Baseball World Series.

It doesn't help when little things, such as situational hitting and bullpen issues, cause the team to drop an embarrassing series loss to Boston College, dropping game three 9-5.

The Hurricanes' offense remains one of the best in the country, but playing with an inconsistent pitching core continues to hold them back.

The first inning saw the Canes bring in a run, but in a matter of moments, they found themselves down one run after a second-inning burst from the Eagles. Sunday starter Tate DeRias was having a rough afternoon, and it wouldn't get any better.

After throwing a zero in the third inning, the fourth would see him give up a three-run homerun, pulling him from the mound and leaving the game to the bullpen and the Hurricanes' offense.

Lucky for the Canes, they responded in the fourth, bringing in two runs. It started with Derek Williams' solo shot home run that would spark the offense. Soon after, star freshman Dylan Dubovik and shortstop Vance Sheahan would end up on base, leading to a bases-clearing single from Fabio Peralta to cut the lead to one.

After star third baseman Daniel Cuvet brought in the game-tying run to give life to the Canes team, which was reaching a fever pitch.

However, in the following inning, the Canes would give up two more runs, putting them behind the curve again, 7-5, and would have to rely on their offense for the rest of the game.

Statistically, the Canes have a top 10 offense in the country, but their bullpen ranks among the worst. It would be the battle between the two the rest of the way.

The Eagles would add another run at the top of the seventh, pushing the lead to three, causing most of the fans in Mark Light Field. It doesn't help when the Canes have issues with situational hitting that could have ended this game.

The Canes would go on and have the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, with Cuvet due. He has been inconsistent with big hits and limited times at the plate, but all his worries could have been washed away had he put the ball in play. Instead, it was a groundout, leaving more runners on base against the Eagles.

The Eagles would add another run at the top of the ninth inning, pushing the lead to four runs. The Canes would have their best hitters for one final gasp of air against the Eagles. In quick succession, Alex Sosa would pop out, Williams would strikeout, and Brylan West would ground out.

Is this just early-season struggles or a sign of what is to come the rest of the season? The Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column in a rematch of the epic 13-inning clash against UCF on Wednesday, March 11, at 6:00 p.m.

