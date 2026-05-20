Miami Baseball Starts Their ACC Championship Run Against Stanford: Live Updates

The Miami Hurricanes continue on their path towards an ACC Championship, but it starts in the second round of the ACC Tournament against a familiar foe.

Miami will face off against the Stanford Cardinal. They defeated them in a series earlier in the season, but while they failed to sweep them, the first two games saw promise from some of their star players.

Rob Evans will get the call to play at an elite level and continue what he has been able to do all season, maintaining control and leading the team into victory.

"I think it helps, everybody on this team, right?" Evans said ahead of the tournament. "Cause at the end of the day, we want to play your best baseball in the playoffs, right? 'Cause no matter what, you don't want to go home early. So, it helps you lock in every game and focus on what you got to do every game.

"And I think that's what we need as a team, right? You always want to have that challenge so that everybody on the team knows the goal. The goal is obviously to get to Omaha, but it takes steps, and these are the games, right? Win or go home, and you don't want to lose, so it's a challenge to wake up every day and be ready to do what you got to do, but it's a good challenge, for sure."

How to Watch Miami vs. Stanford

Miami starting pitcher Rob Evans against Florida | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Who: Stanford and Miami

When: Wednesday, May 20, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ACCNX

Pregame:

1st Inning:

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