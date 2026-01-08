Best College Football Prop Bets Today (Target Mark Fletcher Jr., Harrison Wallace III, Carson Beck)
Two underdogs will meet in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Thursday night, as the Ole Miss Rebels and Trinidad Chambliss take on the Miami Hurricanes and Carson Beck.
The Rebels are the No. 6 team in the country while the Hurricanes are ranked No. 10, but Miami is favored in this matchup. Both of these teams have some intriguing playmakers on offense, and Chambliss turned in an all-time performance in the quarterfinals against Georgia.
So, why don’t we place some prop bets for one of the final games of the season?
The SI Betting team has been making picks all week long, and I’ve compiled three of our favorite props all into one place ahead of Miami vs. Ole Miss.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Miami vs. Ole Miss
- Carson Beck UNDER 235.5 Passing Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey
- Harrison Wallace III Anytime Touchdown (+210) – Iain MacMillan
- Mark Fletcher Jr. OVER 88.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Iain MacMillan
Carson Beck UNDER 235.5 Passing Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best bets for this game why I’m fading Beck as a passer against this Rebels defense:
It sure feels like Miami is trying to limit mistakes by Carson Beck so far in the College Football Playoff.
After clearing 235.5 passing yards in nine games in the regular season, Beck has not thrown the ball nearly as much in the playoff, attempting 20 and 26 passes in his two games while throwing for 103 and 138 yards.
Miami was up against Ohio State and wanted to burn clock, but the game against Texas A&M is concerning, as the Hurricanes could have used an insurance score or two, yet Beck averaged just 5.2 yards per attempt.
Ole Miss ranks 20th in the country in EPA/Pass and 12th in defensive success rate on passing plays this season. So, I don’t expect Beck to suddenly be able to rip it all over the field in this game.
If Miami continues to play conservative on offense, Beck is going to fall short of this number on Thursday.
Harrison Wallace III Anytime Touchdown (+210) – Iain MacMillan
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared some of his favorite props for this game this week, and he’s eyeing Wallace to find the end zone for the second game in a row:
If Chambliss is going to have a big game, that, in turn, means Harrison Wallace III will likely also produce at a high level. He leads Ole Miss in receptions (57), receiving yards (894), and is second in receiving touchdowns with four. He caught one of Chambliss' two touchdown passes against Georgia last week, so let's bet on him finding the end zone again at north of 2-1 odds.
Mark Fletcher Jr. OVER 88.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Iain MacMillan
Ole Miss’ run defense has been an issue all season, and MacMillan believes the Hurricanes and Fletcher can capitalize on that on Thursday:
The weakness of this Ole Miss defense is its ability to stop the run. The Rebels have allowed 4.5 yards per carry this season, which ranks 77th in the country. Even worse, they rank 132nd in opponent EPA per rush. That could set up the Hurricanes' running back, Mark Fletcher Jr., to have a big game on the ground. He's averaging 5.3 yards per carry this season, and he ran for 172 yards against Texas A&M and 90 yards against Ohio State. Let's bet on him having another big game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $300 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.