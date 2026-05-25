Miami Earns Two Seed as Regional Destination is set for the Path to Omaha
Last season, the Cinderella run to Super Regionals as the No. 3 seed was just the start of what the Miami Hurricanes baseball program could return to under J.D. Arteaga.
However, the Canes' goals have always been to get to Omaha, and now they know where their journey begins as they look to make that dream a reality. Moreover, that reality can quickly change overnight.
Arteaga highlighted this after the Canes' loss to eventual ACC Baseball Championship winners Georgia Tech. It's the survive-and-advance season.
"It's not another chance tomorrow," Arteaga said. "So that's something we talked about coming into this is understanding what a loss at this point of the season means. It's kind of a practice run this week. If we lose we're out of the tournament but we got a chance to dress out and compete next weekend. Next weekend we lose and then season's over and for some guys their careers are over. So a learning lesson that we can't take anything for granted. We've got to show up, we've got to be ready to go for nine innings every game."
Miami will open regionals against Troy.
#2 Miami (FL) (38-18) vs. #3 Troy (32-29), 6 p.m., ACCN
NCAA Tournament National Seeds
- UCLA, 51-6
- Georgia Tech, 48-9
- Georgia, 45-12
- Auburn, 38-19
- North Carolina, 45-11-1
- Texas, 40-13
- Alabama, 37-19
- Florida, 39-19
Los Angeles Regional
- UCLA, (51-6)
- Virginia Tech, (30-24)
- Cal Poly, (36-22)
- St. Mary (34-25)
Atlanta Regional
- Georgia Tech, (48-9)
- Oklahoma, (32-21
- Citadel, (35-24)
- UIC, (25-27-1)
Athens Regional
- Georgia, (46-12)
- Boston College, (36-21)
- Liberty, (41-19)
- LIU, (28-20)
Auburn Regional
- Auburn, (38-19)
- UCF, (31-21)
- NC State, (32-22)
- Milwaukee, (25-31)
Chapel Hill Regional
- North Carolina, (45-11-1)
- Tennessee, (38-20)
- East Carolina, (35-22-1)
- VCU, (34-22)
Austin Regional
- Texas, (40-13)
- UCSB, (38-18)
- Tarleton State, (37-19)
- Holy Cross, (25-28)
Tuscaloosa Regional
- Alabama, (37-19)
- Oklahoma State, (37-20)
- USC Upstate, (31-27)
- Alabama State, (31-21)
Gainesville Regional
- Florida, (39-19)
- Miami, (38-18)
- Troy, (32-29)
- Rider, (32-17)
Hattiesburg Regional
- Southern Miss, (44-15)
- Virginia, (36-21)
- Jacksonville State, (46-13)
- Little Rock, (36-26)
Tallahassee Regional
- Florida State, (38-17)
- Coastal Carolina, (37-20)
- NIU, (35-17)
- St. John's, (33-24)
Eugene Regional
- Oregon, (40-16)
- Oregon State, (43-12)
- Washington State, (28-25)
- Yale, (30-13)
College Station Regional
- Texas, A&M, (39-14)
- Southern Cal, (43-14)
- Texas State, (36-22)
- Lamar, (34-25)
Lincoln Regional
- Nebraska, (42-15)
- Ole Miss, (36-21)
- Arizona State, (37-19)
- South Dakota State, (23-30)
Starkville Regional
- Mississippi State, (40-17)
- Cincinnati, (37-20)
- Louisiana, (39-22)
- Lipscomb, (29-24)
Lawrence Regional
- Kansas, (42-16)
- Northeastern (38-20)
- Missouri State (34-19)
- Arkansas (39-20)
Morgantown Regional
- West Virginia, (39-14)
- Binghamton, (31-20)
- Kentucky, (31-21)
- Wake Forest, (38-19)
Friday, May 29, 2026 (all times Eastern)
Los Angeles Regional hosted by UCLA
#1 UCLA (51-6) vs. #4 Saint Mary’s (CA) (34-25), 3 p.m., ESPNU
#2 Virginia Tech (30-24) vs. #3 Cal Poly (36-22), 8 p.m., ESPN+
Atlanta Regional hosted by Georgia Tech
#1 Georgia Tech (48-9) vs. #4 UIC (27-27-1), Noon, ACCN
#2 Oklahoma (32-21) vs. #3 The Citadel (35-24), 5 p.m., ESPN+
Athens Regional hosted by Georgia
#2 Boston College (36-21) vs. #3 Liberty (41-19), 2 p.m., ESPN+
#1 Georgia (46-12) vs. #4 LIU (30-20), 7 p.m. SECN
Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn
#1 Auburn (38-19) vs. #4 Milwaukee (25-31), 1 p.m., ESPN+
#2 UCF (31-21) vs. #3 NC State (32-22), 6 p.m., ESPNU
Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina
#2 Tennessee (38-20) vs. #3 East Carolina (36-22-1), Noon, ESPNU
#1 North Carolina (45-11-1) vs. #4 VCU (37-23), 5 p.m., ESPN+
Austin Regional hosted by Texas
#1 Texas (40-13) vs. #4 Holy Cross (25-28), 1 p.m., SECN
#2 UC Santa Barbara (38-18) vs. #3 Tarleton St. (37-19), 6 p.m., ESPN+
Tuscaloosa Regional hosted by Alabama
#2 Oklahoma St. (37-20) vs. #3 USC Upstate (33-28), 2 p.m., ESPN+
#1 Alabama (37-19) vs. #4 Alabama St. (34-21), 7 p.m., ESPN+
Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida
#1 Florida (39-19) vs. #4 Rider (33-18), 1 p.m., ESPN+
#2 Miami (FL) (38-18) vs. #3 Troy (32-29), 6 p.m., ACCN
Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Miss.
#1 Southern Miss. (44-15) vs. #4 Little Rock (36-26), 2 p.m., ESPN+
#2 Virginia (36-21) vs. #3 Jacksonville St. (46-13), 7 p.m., ESPN+
Tallahassee Regional hosted by Florida St.
#1 Florida St. (38-17) vs. #4 St. John’s (NY) (33-24), 3 p.m., ACCN
#2 Coastal Carolina (37-21) vs. #3 NIU (35-17), 8 p.m., ESPN+
Eugene Regional hosted by Oregon
#2 Oregon St. (43-12) vs. #3 Washington St. (30-26), 3 p.m., ESPN+
#1 Oregon (40-16) vs. #4 Yale (30-13-1), 8 p.m., ESPN+
College Station Regional hosted by Texas A&M
#1 Texas A&M (39-14) vs. #4 Lamar University (34-25), 4 p.m., SECN
#2 Southern California (43-15) vs. #3 Texas St. (36-24), 9 p.m., ESPN+
Lincoln Regional hosted by Nebraska
#1 Nebraska (42-15) vs. #4 South Dakota St. (24-31), 4 p.m., ESPN+
#2 Ole Miss (36-21) vs. #3 Arizona St. (37-19), 9 p.m., ESPNU
Starkville Regional hosted by Mississippi St.
#1 Mississippi St. (40-17) vs. #4 Lipscomb (29-24), 2 p.m., ESPN+
#2 Cincinnati (37-20) vs. #3 Louisiana (39-23), 7 p.m., ESPN+
Lawrence Regional hosted by Kansas
#1 Kansas (42-16) vs. #4 Northeastern (38-20), 1 p.m., ESPN+
#2 Arkansas (39-20) vs. #3 Missouri St. (34-19), 6 p.m., ESPN+
Morgantown Regional hosted by West Virginia
#2 Wake Forest (38-19) vs. #3 Kentucky (31-21), Noon, ESPN2
#1 West Virginia (39-14) vs. #4 Binghamton (31-20), 5 p.m., ESPN+
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5