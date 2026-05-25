Miami Earns Two Seed as Regional Destination is set for the Path to Omaha

Last season, the Cinderella run to Super Regionals as the No. 3 seed was just the start of what the Miami Hurricanes baseball program could return to under J.D. Arteaga.

However, the Canes' goals have always been to get to Omaha, and now they know where their journey begins as they look to make that dream a reality. Moreover, that reality can quickly change overnight.

Arteaga highlighted this after the Canes' loss to eventual ACC Baseball Championship winners Georgia Tech. It's the survive-and-advance season.

Rob Evans throwing a complete game against Stanford | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

"It's not another chance tomorrow," Arteaga said. "So that's something we talked about coming into this is understanding what a loss at this point of the season means. It's kind of a practice run this week. If we lose we're out of the tournament but we got a chance to dress out and compete next weekend. Next weekend we lose and then season's over and for some guys their careers are over. So a learning lesson that we can't take anything for granted. We've got to show up, we've got to be ready to go for nine innings every game."

Miami will open regionals against Troy.

#2 Miami (FL) (38-18) vs. #3 Troy (32-29), 6 p.m., ACCN

NCAA Tournament National Seeds

UCLA, 51-6 Georgia Tech, 48-9 Georgia, 45-12 Auburn, 38-19 North Carolina, 45-11-1 Texas, 40-13 Alabama, 37-19 Florida, 39-19

Los Angeles Regional

UCLA, (51-6) Virginia Tech, (30-24) Cal Poly, (36-22) St. Mary (34-25)

Atlanta Regional

Georgia Tech, (48-9) Oklahoma, (32-21 Citadel, (35-24) UIC, (25-27-1)

Athens Regional

Georgia, (46-12) Boston College, (36-21) Liberty, (41-19) LIU, (28-20)

Auburn Regional

Auburn, (38-19) UCF, (31-21) NC State, (32-22) Milwaukee, (25-31)

Chapel Hill Regional

North Carolina, (45-11-1) Tennessee, (38-20) East Carolina, (35-22-1) VCU, (34-22)

Austin Regional

Texas, (40-13) UCSB, (38-18) Tarleton State, (37-19) Holy Cross, (25-28)

Tuscaloosa Regional

Alabama, (37-19) Oklahoma State, (37-20) USC Upstate, (31-27) Alabama State, (31-21)

Gainesville Regional

Florida, (39-19) Miami, (38-18) Troy, (32-29) Rider, (32-17)

Hattiesburg Regional

Southern Miss, (44-15) Virginia, (36-21) Jacksonville State, (46-13) Little Rock, (36-26)

Tallahassee Regional

Florida State, (38-17) Coastal Carolina, (37-20) NIU, (35-17) St. John's, (33-24)

Eugene Regional

Oregon, (40-16) Oregon State, (43-12) Washington State, (28-25) Yale, (30-13)

College Station Regional

Texas, A&M, (39-14) Southern Cal, (43-14) Texas State, (36-22) Lamar, (34-25)

Lincoln Regional

Nebraska, (42-15) Ole Miss, (36-21) Arizona State, (37-19) South Dakota State, (23-30)

Starkville Regional

Mississippi State, (40-17) Cincinnati, (37-20) Louisiana, (39-22) Lipscomb, (29-24)

Lawrence Regional

Kansas, (42-16) Northeastern (38-20) Missouri State (34-19) Arkansas (39-20)

Morgantown Regional

West Virginia, (39-14) Binghamton, (31-20) Kentucky, (31-21) Wake Forest, (38-19)

Friday, May 29, 2026 (all times Eastern)

Los Angeles Regional hosted by UCLA

#1 UCLA (51-6) vs. #4 Saint Mary’s (CA) (34-25), 3 p.m., ESPNU

#2 Virginia Tech (30-24) vs. #3 Cal Poly (36-22), 8 p.m., ESPN+

Atlanta Regional hosted by Georgia Tech

#1 Georgia Tech (48-9) vs. #4 UIC (27-27-1), Noon, ACCN

#2 Oklahoma (32-21) vs. #3 The Citadel (35-24), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Athens Regional hosted by Georgia

#2 Boston College (36-21) vs. #3 Liberty (41-19), 2 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Georgia (46-12) vs. #4 LIU (30-20), 7 p.m. SECN

Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn

#1 Auburn (38-19) vs. #4 Milwaukee (25-31), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 UCF (31-21) vs. #3 NC State (32-22), 6 p.m., ESPNU

Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina

#2 Tennessee (38-20) vs. #3 East Carolina (36-22-1), Noon, ESPNU

#1 North Carolina (45-11-1) vs. #4 VCU (37-23), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Austin Regional hosted by Texas

#1 Texas (40-13) vs. #4 Holy Cross (25-28), 1 p.m., SECN

#2 UC Santa Barbara (38-18) vs. #3 Tarleton St. (37-19), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Tuscaloosa Regional hosted by Alabama

#2 Oklahoma St. (37-20) vs. #3 USC Upstate (33-28), 2 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Alabama (37-19) vs. #4 Alabama St. (34-21), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida

#1 Florida (39-19) vs. #4 Rider (33-18), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Miami (FL) (38-18) vs. #3 Troy (32-29), 6 p.m., ACCN

Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Miss.

#1 Southern Miss. (44-15) vs. #4 Little Rock (36-26), 2 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Virginia (36-21) vs. #3 Jacksonville St. (46-13), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Tallahassee Regional hosted by Florida St.

#1 Florida St. (38-17) vs. #4 St. John’s (NY) (33-24), 3 p.m., ACCN

#2 Coastal Carolina (37-21) vs. #3 NIU (35-17), 8 p.m., ESPN+

Eugene Regional hosted by Oregon

#2 Oregon St. (43-12) vs. #3 Washington St. (30-26), 3 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Oregon (40-16) vs. #4 Yale (30-13-1), 8 p.m., ESPN+

College Station Regional hosted by Texas A&M

#1 Texas A&M (39-14) vs. #4 Lamar University (34-25), 4 p.m., SECN

#2 Southern California (43-15) vs. #3 Texas St. (36-24), 9 p.m., ESPN+

Lincoln Regional hosted by Nebraska

#1 Nebraska (42-15) vs. #4 South Dakota St. (24-31), 4 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Ole Miss (36-21) vs. #3 Arizona St. (37-19), 9 p.m., ESPNU

Starkville Regional hosted by Mississippi St.

#1 Mississippi St. (40-17) vs. #4 Lipscomb (29-24), 2 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Cincinnati (37-20) vs. #3 Louisiana (39-23), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Lawrence Regional hosted by Kansas

#1 Kansas (42-16) vs. #4 Northeastern (38-20), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Arkansas (39-20) vs. #3 Missouri St. (34-19), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Morgantown Regional hosted by West Virginia

#2 Wake Forest (38-19) vs. #3 Kentucky (31-21), Noon, ESPN2

#1 West Virginia (39-14) vs. #4 Binghamton (31-20), 5 p.m., ESPN+

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