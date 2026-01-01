Football Fans Triggered By ESPN’s Flag Yellow Transition Graphic During CFP Game
Miami and Ohio State kicked off the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Wednesday night at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. The game was played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on New Year's Eve and anyone watching on mute at a party might have been constantly confused as a flashing yellow graphic kept appearing on the ESPN scorebug.
It wasn't for a penalty, but a transition graphic used whenever the broadcast went to show a replay. The down and distance in the bottom middle of the screen would flash bright yellow and the CFP logo would pop up as the network went to a replay.
Many fans were confused by the decision.
The ironic thing about this was that there weren't any penalties in the game through three quarters. None. There had been touchdowns and turnovers, but no penalties at all.
And yet many fans were constantly fooled because it looked like there was a penalty graphic appearing whenever the game showed a replay.
Don't count on this score bug decision continuing given the pushback from fans on social media.
