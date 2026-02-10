Miami's Starting Rotation is Set for Opening Weekend

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Sitting in the dugout, ahead of opening weekend for the Miami Hurricances, there way a sense of calmness, focus, and determination from a team that was one run away from Omaha last season.

Moreover, the return of key starting arms will give the Hurricanes the gas and experience they need to kickstart this season.

The Hurricanes open this weekend against Lehigh at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field with three young arms on the mound.

"Our rotation is going to be AJ Ciscar, our ace, starting on Friday, Lazaro Collera on Saturday, and Tate DeRias on Sunday," UM baseball head coach J.D. Arteaga said.

Friday: AJ Ciscar

Miami Hurricanes freshman right-handed pitcher AJ Ciscar throwing a strike against No. 13 NC State. | Miami Athletics

Saturday: Lazaro Collera

Jun 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Westminster Christian School pitcher Lazaro Collera during the MLB Draft Combine high school game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sunday: Tate DeRias

Tate DeRias pitching against No. 5 Florida State. | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Ciscar and DeRias return to their spots similar to how they finished the season and handled everything during the postseason arms. This only helps the continuity of what the Canes will have on the mound from last season to this season.

Moreover, this moment is special for Ciscar. He hasn't thrown meaningful innings since the Super Regional against Louisville, and now he looks to be the guy for the Canes entering this season.

"It's awesome," Ciscar said about being named the Friday starter. "It's a blessing J.D. has given me the opportunity, going into last year being a setup guy, and then becoming a starter. It is something that I didn't expect to happen to myself my sophomore year, but I trusted to process, and it's a blessing."

Miami pitching coach Laz Gutierrez talks to Miami pitcher Brixton Lofgren (45) during a time out against Louisville in the NCAA baseball Super Regional Friday afternoon. June 6, 2025 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It also helps that these are returning players from last season. The Canes did not lose as much as expected after reaching the Supers. These are reliable arms, as well as some in the Bullpen, who have shown they have the right things to play at an elite level.

There are also winning expectations this season. The goal has always been Omaha for the Canes, but this season, they have a real chance of making it and winning the entire thing. It starts with their young arms and builds up consistency in these early games against some top-ranked teams ahead of conference play.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

