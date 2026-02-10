UNC vs. Miami Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 10

Both the Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina Tar Heels are 7-3 in ACC play, and oddsmakers are expecting a rather close game in their matchup on Tuesday night.

UNC is coming off a massive win over Duke on Saturday, as Seth Trimble drilled a 3-pointer in the final seconds to give the Tar Heels their best win of the 2025-26 season. North Carolina is now the No. 11 team in the country, but it is set as just a 1.5-point favorite in this road date against the Hurricanes.

Miami has yet to beat a ranked team in the 2025-26 season, losing to Florida, BYU and Clemson. The Hurricanes have three ACC losses, but two of them (against Cal and Florida State) have come by two or fewer points.

So, the Hurricanes could be live to pull off the upset at home, where they are 12-2 this season. The Tar Heels, on the other hand, are just 3-3 on the road.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s matchup.

UNC vs. Miami Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

UNC -1.5 (-108)

Miami +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

UNC: -125

Miami: +105

Total

156.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

UNC vs. Miami How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Watsco Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

UNC record: 19-4

Miami record: 18-5

UNC vs. Miami Key Player to Watch

Seth Trimble, Guard, North Carolina

Caleb Wilson is the star of this UNC team and a likely top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but Trimble has been an impactful and efficient guard for this team all season long.

After scoring 16 points – including the game-winning shot – against Duke, Trimble is looking to help the Tar Heels extend their winning streak to six games in a row. Trimble is averaging 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3.

The senior has three games with at least 16 points over UNC’s last five, and he should have a huge role on Tuesday after such a big game against Duke.

Trimble’s efficient shooting has been a big lift for the Tar Heels as they inch closer to a top-10 ranking this season.

UNC vs. Miami Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams rank outside the top 40 in adjusted defensive efficiency this season, according to KenPom, but the Tar Heels are a much better offense (No. 18 vs. No. 52) based on adjusted offensive efficiency.

North Carolina is coming off the biggest win of its season, and it’s starting to roll in ACC play, beating Virginia and Duke during this five-game streak.

While both of these teams lost to Cal earlier this season, UNC handled a Florida State team that allowed just 63 points to Miami in a two-point win. The Hurricanes have been a much better team at home this season, but their struggles against ranked opponents cannot be overlooked.

Miami lost by 14 to Florida, 10 to BYU and 10 to Clemson so far this season. Meanwhile, UNC has wins over Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and Virginia on its resume.

I think the Tar Heels are a little undervalued on Tuesday night.

Pick: UNC Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

