Miami Still Projected As a Two Seed In Latest NCAA Tournament Projections

After getting swept by Virginia in the last road series of the regular season, the Hurricanes are still projected as a two seed heading into postseason play.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes star third baseman Daniel Cuvet after a dominant night against Princeton.
Miami Hurricanes star third baseman Daniel Cuvet after a dominant night against Princeton. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

The Miami Hurricanes are heading into the final series of the regular season as one of the most interesting teams in the country. They have a chance of being the ACC Tournament Champions and also vying for a great spot heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Once the hottest team in the country, before being put out by the Virginia Cavaliers, the Canes have risen in everyone's mind as a potential dark horse that could win out. They remain a two-seed in many projections, and as long as they handle business at home against Notre Dame this weekend, they could be locked into that spot.

Right now, they are still projected to head into SEC country, but this time either against No. 10 Georgia or No. 1 LSU.

Griffin Hugus threw a water shower after dominant performance against Niagara
Griffin Hugus threw a water shower after dominant performance against Niagara / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Baseball America Projections: Athens Regional

1. (4) Georgia (SEC)
2. Miami (ACC)
3. Stetson* (ASUN)
4. Wright State (Horizon)

D1 Baseball Projections: Baton Rouge Regional

1. (2) LSU (SEC)
2. Miami (ACC)
3. SE Louisiana (Southland)
4. Bryant (American East)

The Hurricanes will continue to ride the back of their superstar third baseman, Daniel Cuvet, who can lead this team to Omaha if he continues to stay hot.

How To Watch Notre Dame At Miami Baseball

What: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ University of Miami Hurricanes

When: Thursday, May 15

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

