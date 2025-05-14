Miami Still Projected As a Two Seed In Latest NCAA Tournament Projections
The Miami Hurricanes are heading into the final series of the regular season as one of the most interesting teams in the country. They have a chance of being the ACC Tournament Champions and also vying for a great spot heading into the NCAA Tournament.
Once the hottest team in the country, before being put out by the Virginia Cavaliers, the Canes have risen in everyone's mind as a potential dark horse that could win out. They remain a two-seed in many projections, and as long as they handle business at home against Notre Dame this weekend, they could be locked into that spot.
Right now, they are still projected to head into SEC country, but this time either against No. 10 Georgia or No. 1 LSU.
Baseball America Projections: Athens Regional
1. (4) Georgia (SEC)
2. Miami (ACC)
3. Stetson* (ASUN)
4. Wright State (Horizon)
D1 Baseball Projections: Baton Rouge Regional
1. (2) LSU (SEC)
2. Miami (ACC)
3. SE Louisiana (Southland)
4. Bryant (American East)
The Hurricanes will continue to ride the back of their superstar third baseman, Daniel Cuvet, who can lead this team to Omaha if he continues to stay hot.
How To Watch Notre Dame At Miami Baseball
What: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Thursday, May 15
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX