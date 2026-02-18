No. 23 Miami Battles Indiana State in Second Mid-Week Game: Live Updates
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Who doesn't love baseball? No. 23 Miami (4-0) returns to Mark Light Field after the amazing comeback against UCF, winning in extra innings, reamining undefated and looking for their second win in a row.
However, after last night, the offensive line-up might see a change with Max Galvin going down with an injury. There is no note on what his injury is, but it looked like a non-contact injury that could keep him out for a long period of time.
He will likely be out for this game, while the Canes will insert sophomore Fabio Peralta into the lineup to cover for him.
They will face Indiana State, which is coming off two losses to top-25 teams from the ACC, NC State and Wake Forest. This will be a great test to see where the Canes are compared to the other schools in the conference ahead of league play in a month.
Pregame
1st Inning:
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5