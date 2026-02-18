No. 23 Miami Battles Indiana State in Second Mid-Week Game: Live Updates

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Who doesn't love baseball? No. 23 Miami (4-0) returns to Mark Light Field after the amazing comeback against UCF, winning in extra innings, reamining undefated and looking for their second win in a row.

However, after last night, the offensive line-up might see a change with Max Galvin going down with an injury. There is no note on what his injury is, but it looked like a non-contact injury that could keep him out for a long period of time.

He will likely be out for this game, while the Canes will insert sophomore Fabio Peralta into the lineup to cover for him.

They will face Indiana State, which is coming off two losses to top-25 teams from the ACC, NC State and Wake Forest. This will be a great test to see where the Canes are compared to the other schools in the conference ahead of league play in a month.

Pregame

1st Inning:

