No. 23 Miami Separates Late Against Indiana State As Star Freshman Rising to the Call

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 23 Miami continues to find itself in the right spots at the right time with another victory in a mid-week matchup, downing Indiana State 6-2.

Over the past two games, the Hurricanes' offense has started slowly, considering they have one of the deepest offensive rosters in the country. However, they will be without one for an indefinite period.

Senior left fielder and second in the order, Max Galvin, will be out for some time with a foot injury, with no estimated timetable. In his place, sophomore Fabio Peralta took over while center fielder Micheal Torres took over in the second hole.

Max Galvin and Fabio Peralta against UConn | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Torres moving into that spot has always been the goal for coach J.D. Arteaga, and now, with the chance to play around with it and an improved bat from the star sophomore, Miami was able to find runs, but it did not come as easily as expected.

The Canes have been iced out in the first few innings of the past two games thanks to great pitching and untimely swings. Against Sycamores, the Canes finally found their way on the board in the third to break the momentum between the two teams.

The reigning ACC player of the week, Derek Williams, brought in the first run, and following was freshman Alonzo Alvarez, who was just getting started with his monster night.

The Hurricanes would then give up two runs in the following inning, and it remained a tied game until the star freshman would come back to the plate again.

Arteaga said that some of these freshmen on his roster could start. The one who has clearly made a name for himself is Alvarez. With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Alvarez found himself with a 2-0 count before blasting the game-lead-changing home run, his first of the season.

That is Zo gone😮‍💨



Alonzo Alvarez gives the Hurricanes the lead!#NCAABaseball x 🎥 ACCNX / @CanesBaseball pic.twitter.com/yCAxc4dWxp — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) February 19, 2026

When JD Arteaga said that some of these freshmen could start, the one who has clearly made a name for himself is Alonzo Alvarez. Depending on how serious the injury is to Galvin's foot, having him or Sosa at DH could be the most important. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) February 19, 2026

After the Canes continued to pour on, the bullpen held off the Sycamores. Superstar Daniel Cuvet would drive in Torres for an RBI double, giving the Canes a 4-2 lead. Williams followed, shutting the door with a two-run homer, icing out the road team, winning their fifth game in a row.

The Canes will return to Mark Light Field for the final four games of a six-game week against Lafayette on Friday, Feb. 20, on ACCX at 6:00 p.m.

