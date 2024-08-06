Former Miami Hurricane Adrian Del Castillo Gets Called Up By The Arizona Diamondbacks
When a Gold Glover catcher goes down there can be a lot to worry about, but the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to place Gabriel Moreno on the injured list with a groin strain and call up Adrian Del Castillo from Triple-A Reno.
The former Miami Hurricane Del Castillo, who played for the university from 2019-2021, was having an impressive campaign in the minors slashing .319/.403/.608 with 24 home runs and 70 RBI across 100 games with the Aces this season.
Before being chosen by the Diamondbacks in the second round, the Miami native totaled a .311 average and 17 homers, while driving in 124 runs in 131 contests at The U.
With this news, Del Castilo becomes the 67th Hurricane to make it to The Show, but he will have big shoes to fill. If he can continue his play in the minors into the big leagues, the Backs could have an extra boost as the second half of the MLB season is starting to heat up.
Currently, the Diamondbacks are sitting in second place in the NL West at 61-52 only five games back from the Shohei Otani-led Los Angeles Dodgers. The team is poised to make another run for the World Series and while some injuries to key players will likely shorten their chances going back to back, some help from a stud like Del Castilo could be a look into the new future for Arizona.