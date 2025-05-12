WATCH: Miami Star Freshman Michael Torres Lands No. 1 On SportsCenter's Top Ten
The Miami Hurricanes might have lost the game against Virginia, but they also had a great play from one of their amazing freshman that landed him on the SportsCenter Top Ten. Michael Torres has been praised as maybe the best outfielder the Hurricanes have seen in decades, and he proved it in an almost game-saving play against the Cavaliers.
The Hurricanes have a talented batch of freshmen and many will try to be poached this offseason. They have the potential of bringing the Canes back to being true contenders next season. Torres is one of those special players and if he can find a way to start hitting as well, they have another superstar on their hands.
The Floor and Ceiling For the Miami Hurricanes Baseball Team This Post Season
Only one more series away before the ACC Tournament, as the Miami Hurricanes are looking to bounce back after getting swept by Virginia this past weekend.
The Hurricanes were riding a 10-game win streak, winning their last five series before facing a Cavaliers team that was hungry to make some noise as they are trying to make a push for the NCAA Tournament. This also enhanced some of the issues that plagued the Canes to start the season — inconsistency.
If the Hurricanes were a consistent team, they would be one of the top 15 teams in the country and possibly host a regional this season. Inconsistency, depending on whether it is offense or defense, has cost the Canes many games and series.