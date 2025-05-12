The Floor and Ceiling For the Miami Hurricanes Baseball Team This Post Season
Only one more series away before the ACC Tournament, as the Miami Hurricanes are looking to bounce back after getting swept by Virginia this past weekend.
The Hurricanes were riding a 10-game win streak, winning their last five series before facing a Cavaliers team that was hungry to make some noise as they are trying to make a push for the NCAA Tournament. This also enhanced some of the issues that plagued the Canes to start the season — inconsistency.
If the Hurricanes were a consistent team, they would be one of the top 15 teams in the country and possibly host a regional this season. Inconsistency, depending on whether it is offense or defense, has cost the Canes many games and series.
So, what can the Hurricanes truly do this season? Coach J.D. Arteaga is in his second year, and for now, he will be safe for another season with the Hurricanes. This team improved, but they are still trying to find some talent to plug in the holes. Those holes are in the bullpen, and some injuries hamper the full strength of the offense.
Offensively, if Daniel Cuvet continues to play the way he has over his past 20 games, the Hurricanes could make a super regional. Can the team around him perform as well, is the only question. There is some hits and misses in the lineup but if the Hurricanes can find a way to get Derek WIlliams back into the lineup after his hand injury, then something could be brewing for the Canes.
The Hurricanes have five to seven consistent pitchers who can try and trust this postseason, but after that is when things get fishy. Even some of those pitchers can be inconsistent themselves. There are two versions, and that also gives this team an extremely high ceiling and a floor that can make the fanbase mad.
Defensively, the Hurricanes have a superstar in the outfield with Michael Torres. Everyone else can play complementary baseball but it still comes down to pitching. The Canes have cleaned up the easier mistakes but still have some bone head plays.
Outlook-wise wise the Hurricanes have to win a few games in the ACC tournament. They are safely in the NCAA Tournament despite the sweep. Wins over Goeriga Tech and NC State give them a great boost and a possible two seed if they can bounce back and defeat Notre Dame in the final series of the season.
Just don't flame out in the ACC Tournament, and the Hurricanes can upset a few teams and could luck their way to Omaha.