ACC/SEC Challenge Game Time Set For Miami Basketball
Fall practice is underway for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team. The team seems to be in good spirits and has a competitive edge that was not evident during last season's challenging campaign.
Head coach Jai Lucas has his team's eyes on him, and they will need them against a quality SEC opponent that reached the Sweet 16 last season.
Miami will tip off at 9:00 PM ET at Mississippi in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 2. This will be the third year of the ACC/SEC Challenge.
This Hurricanes team looks to be a defensive monster that will thrive in transition. The only question comes from the outside shooting that could hold this team back in year one of the Lucas Era.
Miami Basketball Has ACC Schedule Set; Home Games Against UNC, Florida State
The University of Miami men’s basketball program and the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Hurricanes’ full 18-game conference slate for the 2025-26 season.
The Lucas era officially begins Nov. 3 as the Hurricanes take on Jacksonville before home games against Bethune-Cookman and Stetson on Nov. 6 and 10.
Following the previously announced Jacksonville Hoops Showdown against the Gators, Miami returns to the Watsco Center for a pair of games against Elon on Nov. 20 and Delaware State on Nov. 23.
The Hurricanes travel to Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational for two games on Nov. 27 and 28. Other teams in the field include BYU, Dayton and Georgetown with the schedule to be announced at a later date.
On Dec. 2, Miami takes on Ole Miss in the ACC/SEC Challenge before closing out the non-conference schedule with four home games against Southern Miss (Dec. 6), ULM (Dec. 13), FIU (Dec. 16) and North Florida (Dec. 21).
Miami’s schedule also consists of nine home contests and nine road matchups, and the Canes will face a trio of NCAA Tournament teams in Clemson, Louisville, and North Carolina.
The Hurricanes tip off their ACC schedule on either Dec. 30 or 31 at home against Pitt before hitting the road to Wake Forest on Jan. 6 or 7. Following its home game against Georgia Tech on Jan. 10, Miami travels to Notre Dame (Jan. 13-14) and Clemson (Jan. 17).
The Hurricanes welcome Florida State to the Watsco Center on Jan. 20 or 21 before traveling to Syracuse on Jan. 24. Miami then hosts back-to-back home games against Stanford (Jan. 27-28) and Cal (Jan. 31).
In February, the Hurricanes host North Carolina (Feb. 10-11), Virginia Tech (Feb. 17-18), and Boston College (Feb. 28), and travel to Boston College (Feb. 7), NC State (Feb. 14), Virginia (Feb. 21), and Florida State (Feb. 24-25).
Miami hits the road to play SMU on March 3 or 4 before closing out the regular season at home against Louisville on March 7.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.