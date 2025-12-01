How To Watch Miami Basketball at Ole Miss in ACC/SEC Challenge
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (6-2) finished the first month of the season looking like a tournament team. They might have lost to two of the top 10 teams in the country in Florida and BYU, but they showed flashes of greatness against them.
Now, head coach Jai Lucas will embark on a new journey, traveling to Oxford, Miss., to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
"I mean, I've been connected with Coach Beard for almost half of my coaching life," Lucas said in the preview against the Rebels. "You know, he's one of the best coaches in the business, especially when it comes to just game planning and defense alone. So you know they're going to be tough. You know, they're going to be physical. You know, they're gonna rebound, you know, they're really gonna go hard. This is another experience where we've played 2 neutral games that were really road games with Florida and BYU.
"And so now I'm planning an actual world game. We have a little bit of experience going against. It's not the same, but just a little bit. So hopefully these past couple of games have helped us in this environment, but I'm excited to see our guys in that environment too. But they're really good. They have new players, a bunch of new players, too. I think they have maybe one returning. if I'm correct. So they're still trying to figure out their team. It's kind of what everybody's doing at this moment."
Miami Player to Watch: Tru Washington
The Hurricanes have one of the best defensive guards in the country. It was a challenge that Lucas set out for Washington, and he has lived up to it. Not only is he taking on the challenge of guarding the best player on each team, but he is also averaging four steals a game. He faces one of the best true point guards in the country, and his defense will dictate how this game will be played.
Ole Miss Player to Watch: Ilias Kamardine
They call him the Rebels' "Tyrese Haliburton," and the guard will have a challenge ahead of him against the Canes. Kamardine leads the Rebels in scoring and averages nearly five assists a game. He is also nearing two steals a game. He will draw the most attention for the Hurricanes as they look to get a victory over a true road opponent for the first time this season.
How to Watch: Miami at Ole Miss
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Rebels
When: 9:00 p.m. ET
Where: Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss
TV: ESPN
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.