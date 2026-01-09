How To Watch Miami Basketball Try to Extend Its Win Streak To Nine Against Georgia Tech
In this story:
The Miami Hurricanes are riding a high after another gritty conference play win, this time on the road against Wake Forest. Not only have they been playing at an elite level, but they still have room to grow.
Now the Hurricanes will return home, where they hold a ten-game home winning streak, looking to extend their win streak to nine against the dangerous Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Miami Hurricanes Player to Watch: Ernest Udeh Jr.
When he is not in foul trouble, Edeh is a masterful rebounder who keeps the Hurricanes in the game at anytime. It also helps when he comes around as a lob threat and a free-throw shooter, at least given his last game, going 4-4. He is starting to get closer to a double-double guy that head coach Jai Lucas envisioned, but he has also become a vocal leader for the team.
Georiga Tech Player to Watch: Kowacie Reeves Jr.
The Yellow Jacket's leading scorer is having a good year, averaging 15.7 points a game and shooting 44 percent from the field. The 6'7 forward has been the most consistent player on a struggling team. However, he is always good for an explosive game, which the Canes should be worried about.
How to Watch:Georgia Tech at Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Tech
When: Saturday Jan. 9, Noon ET
Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.
TV: ESPN 2
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
AP Top 25
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Arizona (32), 14-0, 1494
- Michigan (29), 13-0, 1493
- Iowa State, 1390
- UConn, 14-1, 1343
- Purdue, 13-1, 1254
- Duke, 13-1, 1206
- Houston, 13-1, 1113
- Gonzaga, 16-1, 1101
- BYU, 13-1, 1039
- Nebraska, 14-0, 998
- Vanderbilt, 14-0, 936
- Michigan State, 12-2, 834
- Alabama, 11-3. 782
- Texas Tech, 11-3, 676
- Arkansas, 11-3, 659
- Illinois, 11-3, 602
- North Carolina, 13-2, 557
- Georgia, 13-1, 378
- Iowa, 12-2, 340
- Louisville, 11-3, 336
- Tennessee, 10-4. 277
- Kansas, 10-4, 208
- Virginia, 12-2, 183
- SMU, 12-2, 142
- UCF, 12-1, 132
Others Receiving Votes: Villanova 127, Seton Hall 31, Southern Cal 28, Utah St. 27, Miami (Ohio) 22, Clemson 21, Saint Louis 14, LSU 14, Texas 12, Florida 11, Saint Mary's 10, Kentucky 9, California 8, Miami 5, Indiana 4, Auburn 3, TCU 2, UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 2.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Michigan (24), 13-0, 768
- Arizona (7), 14-0, 749
- Iowa State, 14-0, 703
- UConn, 14-1, 666
- Purdue, 13-1, 624
- Duke, 13-1, 616
- Houston, 13-1, 584
- Gonzaga, 16-1, 565
- BYU, 13-1, 527
- Vanderbilt, 14-0, 488
- Nebraska, 14-0, 473
- Alabama, 11-3, 403
- Michigan State, 12-2, 400
- Texas Tech, 11-3, 345
- Arkansas, 11-3, 334
- Illinois, 11-3, 294
- North Carolina, 13-2, 250
- Louisville, 11-3, 232
- Iowa, 12-2, 211
- Georgia, 13-1, 164
- Kansas, 10-4, 131
- Tennessee, 10-4, 123
- Virginia, 12-2, 120
- Villanova, 12-2, 70
- SMU, 12-2, 42
Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Florida; No. 25 St. John's;
Others Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Utah State 34; Clemson 29; Florida 21; Saint Mary's 17; Seton Hall 13; Saint Louis 11; Indiana 10; St. John's 4; Missouri 3; Miami (OH) 3; Kentucky 3; California 2; USC 1; Oklahoma State 1.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.