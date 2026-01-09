All Hurricanes

How To Watch Miami Basketball Try to Extend Its Win Streak To Nine Against Georgia Tech

The Miami Hurricanes return home, looking to extend their winning streak to nine and their home winning streak to 11 against Georgia Tech.
Justice Sandle|
Jan 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) dunks the ball watched by Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Cooper Schwieger (13)during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) dunks the ball watched by Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Cooper Schwieger (13)during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In this story:

Miami (FL) HurricanesGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Miami Hurricanes are riding a high after another gritty conference play win, this time on the road against Wake Forest. Not only have they been playing at an elite level, but they still have room to grow.

Now the Hurricanes will return home, where they hold a ten-game home winning streak, looking to extend their win streak to nine against the dangerous Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Miami Hurricanes Player to Watch: Ernest Udeh Jr.

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) reacts after a basket against the Georgeto
Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) reacts after a basket against the Georgetown Hoyas in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When he is not in foul trouble, Edeh is a masterful rebounder who keeps the Hurricanes in the game at anytime. It also helps when he comes around as a lob threat and a free-throw shooter, at least given his last game, going 4-4. He is starting to get closer to a double-double guy that head coach Jai Lucas envisioned, but he has also become a vocal leader for the team.

Georiga Tech Player to Watch: Kowacie Reeves Jr.

Jan 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Kowacie Reeves Jr. (14) shoots against the Boston Col
Jan 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Kowacie Reeves Jr. (14) shoots against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Yellow Jacket's leading scorer is having a good year, averaging 15.7 points a game and shooting 44 percent from the field. The 6'7 forward has been the most consistent player on a struggling team. However, he is always good for an explosive game, which the Canes should be worried about.

How to Watch:Georgia Tech at Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Tech

When: Saturday Jan. 9, Noon ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ESPN 2

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Arizona (32), 14-0, 1494
  2. Michigan (29), 13-0, 1493
  3. Iowa State, 1390
  4. UConn, 14-1, 1343
  5. Purdue, 13-1, 1254
  6. Duke, 13-1, 1206
  7. Houston, 13-1, 1113
  8. Gonzaga, 16-1, 1101
  9. BYU, 13-1, 1039
  10. Nebraska, 14-0, 998
  11. Vanderbilt, 14-0, 936
  12. Michigan State, 12-2, 834
  13. Alabama, 11-3. 782
  14. Texas Tech, 11-3, 676
  15. Arkansas, 11-3, 659
  16. Illinois, 11-3, 602
  17. North Carolina, 13-2, 557
  18. Georgia, 13-1, 378
  19. Iowa, 12-2, 340
  20. Louisville, 11-3, 336
  21. Tennessee, 10-4. 277
  22. Kansas, 10-4, 208
  23. Virginia, 12-2, 183
  24. SMU, 12-2, 142
  25. UCF, 12-1, 132

Others Receiving Votes: Villanova 127, Seton Hall 31, Southern Cal 28, Utah St. 27, Miami (Ohio) 22, Clemson 21, Saint Louis 14, LSU 14, Texas 12, Florida 11, Saint Mary's 10, Kentucky 9, California 8, Miami 5, Indiana 4, Auburn 3, TCU 2, UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 2.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Michigan (24), 13-0, 768
  2. Arizona (7), 14-0, 749
  3. Iowa State, 14-0, 703
  4. UConn, 14-1, 666
  5. Purdue, 13-1, 624
  6. Duke, 13-1, 616
  7. Houston, 13-1, 584
  8. Gonzaga, 16-1, 565
  9. BYU, 13-1, 527
  10. Vanderbilt, 14-0, 488
  11. Nebraska, 14-0, 473
  12. Alabama, 11-3, 403
  13. Michigan State, 12-2, 400
  14. Texas Tech, 11-3, 345
  15. Arkansas, 11-3, 334
  16. Illinois, 11-3, 294
  17. North Carolina, 13-2, 250
  18. Louisville, 11-3, 232
  19. Iowa, 12-2, 211
  20. Georgia, 13-1, 164
  21. Kansas, 10-4, 131
  22. Tennessee, 10-4, 123
  23. Virginia, 12-2, 120
  24. Villanova, 12-2, 70
  25. SMU, 12-2, 42

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Florida; No. 25 St. John's;

Others Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Utah State 34; Clemson 29; Florida 21; Saint Mary's 17; Seton Hall 13; Saint Louis 11; Indiana 10; St. John's 4; Missouri 3; Miami (OH) 3; Kentucky 3; California 2; USC 1; Oklahoma State 1.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball