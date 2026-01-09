How To Watch Miami Basketball Try to Extend Its Win Streak To Nine Against Georgia Tech

The Miami Hurricanes are riding a high after another gritty conference play win, this time on the road against Wake Forest. Not only have they been playing at an elite level, but they still have room to grow.

Now the Hurricanes will return home, where they hold a ten-game home winning streak, looking to extend their win streak to nine against the dangerous Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Miami Hurricanes Player to Watch: Ernest Udeh Jr.

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) reacts after a basket against the Georgetown Hoyas in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When he is not in foul trouble, Edeh is a masterful rebounder who keeps the Hurricanes in the game at anytime. It also helps when he comes around as a lob threat and a free-throw shooter, at least given his last game, going 4-4. He is starting to get closer to a double-double guy that head coach Jai Lucas envisioned, but he has also become a vocal leader for the team.

Georiga Tech Player to Watch: Kowacie Reeves Jr.

Jan 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Kowacie Reeves Jr. (14) shoots against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Yellow Jacket's leading scorer is having a good year, averaging 15.7 points a game and shooting 44 percent from the field. The 6'7 forward has been the most consistent player on a struggling team. However, he is always good for an explosive game, which the Canes should be worried about.

How to Watch:Georgia Tech at Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Tech

When: Saturday Jan. 9, Noon ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ESPN 2

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Arizona (32), 14-0, 1494 Michigan (29), 13-0, 1493 Iowa State, 1390 UConn, 14-1, 1343 Purdue, 13-1, 1254 Duke, 13-1, 1206 Houston, 13-1, 1113 Gonzaga, 16-1, 1101 BYU, 13-1, 1039 Nebraska, 14-0, 998 Vanderbilt, 14-0, 936 Michigan State, 12-2, 834 Alabama, 11-3. 782 Texas Tech, 11-3, 676 Arkansas, 11-3, 659 Illinois, 11-3, 602 North Carolina, 13-2, 557 Georgia, 13-1, 378 Iowa, 12-2, 340 Louisville, 11-3, 336 Tennessee, 10-4. 277 Kansas, 10-4, 208 Virginia, 12-2, 183 SMU, 12-2, 142 UCF, 12-1, 132

Others Receiving Votes: Villanova 127, Seton Hall 31, Southern Cal 28, Utah St. 27, Miami (Ohio) 22, Clemson 21, Saint Louis 14, LSU 14, Texas 12, Florida 11, Saint Mary's 10, Kentucky 9, California 8, Miami 5, Indiana 4, Auburn 3, TCU 2, UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 2.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Michigan (24), 13-0, 768 Arizona (7), 14-0, 749 Iowa State, 14-0, 703 UConn, 14-1, 666 Purdue, 13-1, 624 Duke, 13-1, 616 Houston, 13-1, 584 Gonzaga, 16-1, 565 BYU, 13-1, 527 Vanderbilt, 14-0, 488 Nebraska, 14-0, 473 Alabama, 11-3, 403 Michigan State, 12-2, 400 Texas Tech, 11-3, 345 Arkansas, 11-3, 334 Illinois, 11-3, 294 North Carolina, 13-2, 250 Louisville, 11-3, 232 Iowa, 12-2, 211 Georgia, 13-1, 164 Kansas, 10-4, 131 Tennessee, 10-4, 123 Virginia, 12-2, 120 Villanova, 12-2, 70 SMU, 12-2, 42

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Florida; No. 25 St. John's;

Others Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Utah State 34; Clemson 29; Florida 21; Saint Mary's 17; Seton Hall 13; Saint Louis 11; Indiana 10; St. John's 4; Missouri 3; Miami (OH) 3; Kentucky 3; California 2; USC 1; Oklahoma State 1.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: