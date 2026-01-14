How to Watch Miami Seek Its First Ranked Win of the Season Against No. 22 Clemson

A ten-game win streak is nothing to scoff at, but now, the Miami Hurricanes (15-2, 4-0 ACC) face their third real test of the season against No. 22 Clemson (15-3, 5-0 ACC).

The Hurricanes failed the first two tests against BYU and Florida, but as they have gelled together, they have shown growth offensively and defensively.

The Canes have also seen the rise in freshman Shelton Henderson, who continues to expand his game, play after play. It also helps to have two on your team that can easily get 20 a night, in fifth-year seniors Tre Donaldson and Malik Reneau.

Head coach Jai Lucas is coaching like the ACC coach of the year. He already has a case, and if he continues on this patch, the Hurricanes will have their 11th straight win and start 5-0 in the ACC, increasing their stock as an NCAA tournament team.

Miami Player to Watch: Shelton Henderson

Jan 13, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Jalen Haralson (10) drives against Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Henderson is a few three-throw makes away from averaging 17 points a game for the Miami Hurricanes. There is still more for him to learn, but he is quickly approaching that superstar level that many expected to see. He needs to slow down with the fouls so he can stay longer on the court, so he can be maximized.

Clemson Player to Watch: Nick Davidson

Clemson Tigers forward Nick Davidson (11) celebrates after scoring Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Boston College Eagles at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Nevada transfer is coming off his best game of the season as the Tigers roared past the Boston College Golden Eagles. He scored a season high 25 points with 21 coming in the first half. The star transfer is starting to find his footing on the roster, and they are getting what they want out of him.

How to Watch: Miami at No. 22 Clemson

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Clemson Tigers

When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2:15 p.m ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum

TV: The CW Network

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

AP Top 25

Arizona (60 first-place votes) Iowa State UConn Michigan Purdue Duke Houston Nebraska Gonzaga Vanderbilt BYU Michigan State Illinois North Carolina Texas Tech Virginia Arkansas Alabama Florida Louisville Georgia Clemson Utah State Tennessee Seton Hall

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Louis 92, Kansas 60, Iowa 58, Miami (Ohio) 49, Villanova 40, Wisconsin 37, Miami 30, Texas A&M 23, UCF 18, Saint Mary's 17, SMU 15, Auburn 14, George Mason 8, NC State 3, Southern Cal 1, St. John's 1.

Coaches Poll

Arizona (29 first-place votes) Iowa State (1) Michigan (1) UConn Purdue Duke Houston Vanderbilt Gonzaga Nebraska BYU Michigan State Illinois Texas Tech North Carolina Virginia Arkansas Alabama Louisville Florida Clemson Georgia Iowa Utah State Kansas

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Tennessee; No. 24 Villanova; No. 25 SMU.

Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee 45; Saint Louis 39; Villanova 34; Saint Mary's 34; Seton Hall 29; St. John's 21; SMU 15; Miami (FL) 14; Texas A&M 13; Miami (OH) 8; UCF 6; Wisconsin.