How to Watch Miami Seek Its First Ranked Win of the Season Against No. 22 Clemson
A ten-game win streak is nothing to scoff at, but now, the Miami Hurricanes (15-2, 4-0 ACC) face their third real test of the season against No. 22 Clemson (15-3, 5-0 ACC).
The Hurricanes failed the first two tests against BYU and Florida, but as they have gelled together, they have shown growth offensively and defensively.
The Canes have also seen the rise in freshman Shelton Henderson, who continues to expand his game, play after play. It also helps to have two on your team that can easily get 20 a night, in fifth-year seniors Tre Donaldson and Malik Reneau.
Head coach Jai Lucas is coaching like the ACC coach of the year. He already has a case, and if he continues on this patch, the Hurricanes will have their 11th straight win and start 5-0 in the ACC, increasing their stock as an NCAA tournament team.
Miami Player to Watch: Shelton Henderson
Henderson is a few three-throw makes away from averaging 17 points a game for the Miami Hurricanes. There is still more for him to learn, but he is quickly approaching that superstar level that many expected to see. He needs to slow down with the fouls so he can stay longer on the court, so he can be maximized.
Clemson Player to Watch: Nick Davidson
The Nevada transfer is coming off his best game of the season as the Tigers roared past the Boston College Golden Eagles. He scored a season high 25 points with 21 coming in the first half. The star transfer is starting to find his footing on the roster, and they are getting what they want out of him.
How to Watch: Miami at No. 22 Clemson
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Clemson Tigers
When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2:15 p.m ET
TV: The CW Network
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
