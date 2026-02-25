The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Miami's Bounce-Back Victory over Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes (22-6, 11-4 ACC) continue to prove they are a tournament team downing the red hot Florida State Seminoles (14-14, 7-8 ACC) 83-73 winning their first game against FSU for the first time in three years.

It could be the start of a new light for the Canes against their rival school in basketball, but there are still some things that have to be cleaned up, even in victory.

Here are some areas that the Canes can clean up before they face Boston College on Saturday, Feb 28, at 2:00 p.m. ET on ACCN.

The Good

Feb 24, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) looks to pass as he falls out of bounds as he is defended by Florida State Seminoles guard Robert McCray (6) and forward Alex Steen (25) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes have had their leaders play at an extremely high level. Moreover, Miami has been shooting the ball better from three over the past number of games.

The Canes knocked down nine three-pointers, making more than their average of six a game, while also taking more shots from the arc. The zone many teams are playing with against the Canes is starting to get picked apart, with Tre Donaldson not being afraid to let it go, along with Tru Washington, Dante Allen, and Timo Malovec.

Tre (The Gamer) Donaldson vs. Florida State 🔥🙌



21 PTS

6 REB

6 AST

8/16 FG

4/8 3P

+18 https://t.co/O25AJXNplW pic.twitter.com/LL9QOUvimW — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) February 25, 2026

If Miami can keep this up along with the play inside the paint, they have unlocked a new offense that can push them from a good to great team.

Bad: Free Throw Shooting

Feb 24, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Dante Allen (35) shoots a three point shot during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes haven't been the best shooting team this season. At the free-throw line, they are the 334th-ranked team in D1 basketball this season, and against the Seminoles, they shot 12-19.

It didn't cost them the game, but it highlighted what the team was able to do and not do when they make most of their shots. Against No. 14 Virginia, the Canes knocked down 16-17 from the free-throw line, showcasingthat they can battle against some of the top teams in the country

Ugly: Turnovers

Feb 24, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) drives to the net against Florida State Seminoles guard Lajae Jones (10) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes looked to get rid of their turnover problems during the win streak and limited coughing up the ball against UVa, but in the first half, the Canes turned the ball over with ease. Washington, every time he drove into the paint, was a turnover, while freshman star Shelton Henderson also led the team in turnovers.

The Canes will usually have one player with a high turnover margin who can hurt them. When they don't, they play elite offense and have a higher chance of scoring 100 points.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: