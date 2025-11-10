Jon Rothstein is Buying Stock For One of Miami's Talented Freshmen
The Miami Hurricanes have started the Jai Lucas era 2-0, and the team looks better than expected.
Defensively, they are sound and are getting after it with multiple blocks and steals a game in these matchups. Offensively, they are still coming along, trying to figure out who is going to be the go-to player.
There was a glimpse of who could be the guy for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson and Malik Reneau have 20-point performances against the Wildcats, but another name started to pop up.
The Hurricanes have two outstanding freshmen, Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen. Both continue to get a lot of playing time, but one has caught the eye of one of the top college basketball analysts in the country, Jon Rothstein.
"Dante Allen. Buy Stock Now," Rothstein tweeted out.
After the first game jitters, Allen proved why Lucas was so high on him from the start of training camp. In his 25 minutes, he scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out four assists, and added two steals. It was a bounce-back game from his scoreless outing in the first game, but something Allen knows he will continue to build on.
"I'd say definitely like thanks to my teammates, coaches, family, just kind of helping me," Dante said after the win over Bethune-Cookman. "I would just say move on from it, move past it, know these first game jitters, just kind of reminding me that I'm out there for a reason. I've kind of built myself up to be out there for a reason. So, just kind of make myself comfortable, work through it, and then just come back and just have a better game."
Allen looks to continue is dynamic ways against Stetson as the Hurricanes prepare for game three of the 2025-26 season.
How to Watch: Stetson at Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Stetson Hatter
Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.
TV: ACCN
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Hatters: The Hatters picked up their first win of the season against Fort Lauderdale, 106-77, where five players were in double figures, led by Phillips with 22.
Last Outing, Hurricanes: The Hurricanes saw two 20-point performances from Tre Donaldson and Malik Reneau while Dante Allen continued to grow as the second ball handler on the team against Bethune-Cookman.
Last Meeting, Series Miami 1, Stetson 0: The last time the Hurricanes faced off against Stetson was in 1941, when the Canes defeated the Hatters 91-84.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.