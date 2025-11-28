All Hurricanes

Live Updates As Miami Basketball Takes on Georgetown

The Miami Hurricanes look to bounce back from their awful offensive performances against No. 9 BYU.

Justice Sandle

Nov 27, 2025; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) controls the ball against the Brigham Young University Cougars in the first half at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pregame:

After dropping another game to a top-10 team, the Hurricanes are looking for a solid win against anyone. They will face Georgetown in hopes of finding their offensive spark against a team that could be a tournament team.

The Hurricanes will need to first start with making their free throws and getting better shots from beyond the arc. This has to move quickly, as the team is heading into one of the most difficult stretches of basketball of the season.

The Hurricanes have one of the best defenses in the country, but they need some consistency on offense to push them to another level. That other level is there, but it has to come from another player on the team.

The Canes have the shooters on the team with Noam Dovrat and Timo Malovec. It is all about using them and having them on the floor so they can spread out the offense.

Miami's Big Game Offensive Struggles Strike Again Against No. 9 BYU

From an offensive explosion to struggling to play in big games. That is the early story this season for the Miami Hurricanes (5-2) as they drop their second top-ten game of the season against No. 9 BYU, 72-62.

The 62 points were mostly through transition while they shot 38 percent from the field, 22 percent from beyond the arc, and 41 percent from the charity stripe. The Hurricanes have been awful from the free-throw line in games that matter, a trend that has to stop if they want to try to be a team that makes the NCAA tournament.

How to Watch: Miami at Georgetown

Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Georgetown Hoyas

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Field House, Kissimmee, Fla.

TV: ESPN

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

