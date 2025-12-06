Live Updates for Miami Basketball Home Game Against Southern Miss

Injuries are still a concern for the Hurricanes. Noam Dovrat is not dressed as well as Dante Allen.

Pregame

The Miami Hurricanes (7-2) have the vibes high in Coral Gables right now. The team has already matched its win total from last season's disaster class. It starts with head coach Jai Lucas and the culture that he is setting at Miami.

The team is starting to gel together at the right time. Defensively, the Hurricanes are already pushing the limits of some of the best teams in the country as a top-20 unit. Offensively, they are still getting there. They have spurts of high-octane offense, then go on a dry streak that forces them into bad situations.

Nevertheless, the Canes still have a few more games to gel even more ahead of ACC play. First, they return home and face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. The Hurricanes could be 11-2 once conference play starts, as others are beginning to notice what is happening in South Florida.

This might also lead to the Hurricanes getting some votes inside the top 25, an early and bright welcome sight in the Jai Lucas era.

Miami Player to Watch: Shelton Henderson

The time was telling when Henderson would have his breakout game. Against the Ole Miss Rebels, it was the perfect time for him to gain confidence, not only on defense but also offensively. He finished with 18 points and nearly a double-double with nine blocks. He was all over the floor, and one of the most important players on the court.

Southern Miss Player to Watch: Tylik Weeks

The former community college superstar is now with the Golden Eagles in his first season, and he has transitioned well. He is averaging 18.3 points per game this season, following 20 and 37-point performances. He played well against the SEC, leading the team into overtime against South Carolina. There is a lot of talent from the players in Hattiesburg who can easily give some of the Canes a run for their money.

How to Watch: Southern Miss at Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Southern Miss

When: Noon ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCN

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

