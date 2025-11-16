All Hurricanes

Live Updates for Miami Basketball Neutral Site Game Against No. 10 Florida

The Miami Hurricanes are set to take on the defending National Champions, No. 10 Florida, as they look to start 4-0 and rise in the rankings.

Nov 3, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) dribbles the basketball against the Jacksonville Dolphins during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Pregame:

This wasn't the scheduled ACC/SEC Challenge, but the Miami Hurricanes are set to take on the defending National Champions, No. 10 Florida, as they look to start 4-0 and rise in the rankings.

The Hurricanes are looking to prove that this is not the same team that started 3-0 last season. Of course, the entire team is different, but the attitudes are different all around.

This is the first time the Hurricanes will face off against the Gators since the 2019 season and head coach Jai Lucas loves the idea of playing the Gators so early in the season.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to play well, so they're excited for the opportunity for our guys to see how good we really are and see how these stack up against the top 5 teams," Lucas said. "You know, I like my team, I like my guys, and this first early test would be a good one for us.  So I'm excited."

The Hurricanes' leading scorer is living up to the All-American challenge that was set out for him. He had his first double-double of the season against the Stetson Hatters in their 40-point victory, and now he looks to dominate in the paint against the strong Gators front line.

Florida's Key Player: Boogie Fland

The Arkansas transfer had his best game of the season against Florida State and now looks to continue his winning ways against the Canes' defensive unit. He finished the game with 18 points, five rebounds, and an assist.

How to Watch: Miami at No. 10 Florida

Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

TV: ESPN

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Florida: The Gators are 2-1 after defeating Florida State in an epic that nearly saw the Gators get upset by the upstart team. Fland scored 18 while forward Thomas Haugh finished the game with a double-double

Last Outing, Hurricanes: They dominated the Hatters with two players finishing with double-doubles while also playing out the Hatters in a 40-point blowout.

Miami's Key Player: Malik Reneau

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI.

JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

