Live Updates: No. 2 Duke at Miami

The Miami Hurricanes look to have the upset of a lifetime against No. 2 Duke as they take on one of the best defensive teams in the country.

Justice Sandle

Jan 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Kon Knueppel (7) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Kon Knueppel (7) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
First media timeout 15:11 - The Miami Hurricanes are struggling to find anything on offense. They don't get put into their actions until 10 second left on the shot clock. It is an easy looking game for Duke right now. Duke 10, Miami 2

1st Half:

Pregame:

As of now, Matthew Cleveland has not warmed up and is sitting out during shoot around. It looks like he is not preparing the play against No. 2 Duke.

The Miami Hurricanes are trying to attempt the impossible. But they will be without their star player Matthew Cleveland. It will be up to the young freshman Jalil Bethea, Austin Swartz, Divine Ugochukwu and the rest of the Hurricanes to try and be something different.

The Canes will need to play team defense and the best defense they have played all season. It is more than just a game now. This is about pride.

How to Watch Duke at Miami

What: Duke Blue Devils @ Miami Hurricanes

When: Tuesday, February 25

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: BankUnited Center, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Miami Players to Watch vs. Duke

Matthew Cleveland, Miami Hurricanes - Cleveland has been the leading scorer for the Canes this season dropping 16.3 points per game. The guard has also been their most efficient scorer with a field goal percentage of 50.7% this season. If Miami has any shot at pulling off this monumental upset then he will have to have the game of his life. 

Duke Players to Watch vs. Miami

Cooper Flagg, Duke Blue Devils - Across the court for the Blue Devils, Flagg leads the team in pretty much every statistical category. On offense, the star guard leads the team in scoring (19.5), assists (4.0), and shooting percentage (48.6). While on defense he leads the team in rebounds (7.7), steals (1.6), and blocks (1.1). Miami will have to find some way to slow him down in this game to have any shot of being competitive.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

