Miami's 2026 Recruiting Class is the "Deepest" it's Ever Been

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Recruiting will always be one of the biggest focuses of the Miami Hurricanes for the year to come. Mario Cristobal is at his best around this time, as National Signing Day has come to a close with the team looking like one of the best.

It's not just about the names; it's about the depth of talent and the number of players they went after.

Cristobal knows they have a good group of players, but he believes this is one of the deepest recruiting classes he has ever had.

"We have a really, really good football team and we felt like today we added our deepest and most talented group to date," Cristobal said. "By that I mean a class that is full of size, speed, length, power, explosiveness and guys that have an extremely high work ethic and show toughness, resilience, and high character guys that want to be Miami Hurricanes. There are 30 total commitments with 14 total on offense and 16 on defense. It is very well balanced."

What is best about the classes is the diversity. It's not just Florida talent (a good number of them are); there are players from all over the country who see the vision that the Hurricanes and Mario Cristobal are trying to set.

"Some of the best players from the state of Florida with 14 players from the state of Florida," Crisotbal said. "There are 16 players from out of state. We have players sign from Missouri, Ohio, California, Illinois, including the number one player in Missouri and Illinois. There is North Carolina, Kansas, Alabama, Delaware, New Jersey, Georgia, and Kentucky.

"We have a running back, quarterback, six offensive linemen, two tight ends, four wide receivers, seven defensive linemen, three linebackers, and six defensive backs. Recruiting never, ever ends. It will continue. It always does especially with the roster at a 105 limit now."

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

