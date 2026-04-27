Miami Adds Another Guard Out of the Transfer Portal, Nearly Completing Their Roster

Another roster slot has been filled for the Miami Hurricanes as they boost a top 10 class.

Jai Lucas and the Hurricanes add Bucknell guard Quin Berger to the roster, adding more depth to the backcourt.

Depth issues in the back court were one of many things that hurt the Canes whenever Tre Donaldson or Dante Allen would find themselves in foul trouble.

It would also hurt them as they tried to get some of those players some rest as well. However, this addition is more for a roster spot than anything else. The 6-foot-2, 195 lbs senior from Malvern, Pennsylvania, played in 30 games with eight starts. He returned after an injury last season, where he averaged 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game.

Before his new stop at Miami, Berger started his career at Saint Joseph's, where he appeared in five games as a freshman in 2022-23. After two years, I battled injuries after transferring to Bucknell

This addition would add to the Canes' top ten transfer portal class, while also helping with how the team is starting to lay out. Lucas has gone the younger route this season with his starters all being a second of first year starter.

Lucas planned to go old, and now he has tapped into the younger side of the explosive athletes on the floor.

Lucas had added Acaden Lewis, Somoto Cyril, and DeSean Goode to the roster while everyone else continues to find what they need. The Hurricanes now look for three more roster spots, with one likely coming from the high school ranks if Lucas can get a blue-chip prospect sometime to try and make a decision.

This comes with the return of Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen, and the recruitment of five-star forward Caleb Gaskins and Chris Birden Jr. Lucas is building a roster that is already getting top 25 love, but could be a major contender next season in the ACC and the college basketball world.

Projected Roster for the 2026-27 season:

Starters:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Caleb Gaskins

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Marcus Allen

DeSean Goode

Chris Birden Jr.

Quin Berger

Portal

Portal

Portal

Transfer Portal Class Rankings:

(As of April 27)

1. Louisville

2. Texas

3. Indiana

4. Tennessee

5. North Carolina

6. Providence

7. Miami

8. Texas A&M

9. Michigan

10. Arizona State

11. Duke

12. Xavier

13. Villanova

T14. Missouri

T14. UConn

16. Vanderbilt

17. Cincinnati

18. Alabama

T19. USC

T19. West Virginia

21. Houston

22. Maryland

23. UCLA

24. Ole Miss

25. Baylor

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