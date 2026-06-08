Are the Miami Hurricanes a Serious Basketball Contender Once Again?
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Two years ago, the Miami Hurricanes had their worst season in program history, but quickly Jai Lucas entered and changed the program in one season.
However, it wasn’t long ago that the Canes were knocking on the door of a National Championship. During the final years of the Jim Larranaga era, the Hurricanes battled to their first Elite Eight and Final Four in program history, but are still on the hunt for their first championship.
Lucas entered the program and changed it in an instant. The Hurricanes finished the season third in the ACC. They had a return appearance in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the round of 32 before being eliminated in a tough battle against Purdue.
Now in year two, the Hurricanes are preparing for a championship-level schedule and wars that will battle test them before they reach conference play. If you want to know that a team can compete with the best of the best, they will get thrown into the fire, and Lucas already has that planned.
The SEC Foes
If the Hurricanes want to be a champion, it is clear that they need some of the best players in the country and face off against teams that are also looking for a championship. The Canes will face off against Florida, Texas, and Alabama in an SEC slate that could make or break their championship aspirations.
It also helps that Miami will have a chance to play against National Champions Michigan in the Players Era 16 tournament when they take on TCU. This schedule and roster are to be tested early on, and they will be coached that way as well.
ACC Conference Foes
Last season, the Canes didn't see the Duke Blue Devils, but if one person knows how to play against them, it's one of their former assistants. Lucas will return to Cameron Indoor to try and get a win against a new familiar foe, but Miami's schedule on the road is also a path of its own.
Road:
Florida State
Pitt
Cal
Duke
Georgia Tech
Louisville
North Carolina
Stanford
Virginia Tech
Home games, on paper, bring an easier challenge to one of the best home teams in the country last season. The Hurricanes rarely lost at home, but against a surging Wake Forest, Florida State, Virginia, and Syracuse, all of those things can change in an instant.
Home:
Clemson
NC State
Notre Dame
SMU
Syracuse
Virginia
Wake Forest
Florida State
Pitt
Each game will be harder than the last but the Canes have the talent to get that done.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5