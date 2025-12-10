All Hurricanes

Miami Basketball Enters Elite Company in Latest NCAA NET Rankings

The Miami Hurricanes have climbed into the top 25 of the latest NCAA NET rankings.
Justice Sandle
Dec 2, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) gives direction during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) gives direction during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Miami Basketball (8-2) is looking to enter ACC play 11-2 with their next matchup against LA-Monroe set to take place on Dec. 13 in another Noon game that the young team will have to prepare for.

However, the Canes have started to gain some attention in ever rankings . The AP voters and coaches have started to vote them inside the top 25 and now, the NCAA NET Rankings have started to put some respect on the Hurricanes as well.

Entering the game against Ole Miss, the Canes ranked No. 38in the NET Rankings. In the latest rankings, they rank No. 25 in the country.

Top 25 NCAA NET Rankings:

  1. Michigan
  2. Duke
  3. Iowa State
  4. Gonzaga
  5. Vanderbilt
  6. Arizona
  7. UConn
  8. BYU
  9. Purdue
  10. Michigan State
  11. Alabama
  12. Louisville
  13. Illinois
  14. North Carolina
  15. Saint Mary’s
  16. Georgia
  17. Virginia
  18. Kansas
  19. Houston
  20. Texas Tech
  21. St. John’s
  22. Florida
  23. Nebraska
  24. Arkansas
  25. Miami

These are the numbers and stats that head coach Jai Lucas isn't worried about. He is focused on the team's health and others getting the right development in times like these.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Arizona (33), 8-0, 1461
  2. Michigan (19), 8-0, 1440
  3. Duke (7), 10-0, 1400
  4. Iowa State (1), 9-0, 1304
  5. UConn, 8-1, 1263
  6. Purdue, 8-1, 1173
  7. Houston, 8-1, 1064
  8. Gonzaga, 9-1, 1054
  9. Michigan State, 8-1, 1017
  10. BYU, 7-1, 1007
  11. Louisville, 8-1, 877
  12. Alabama, 7-2, 854
  13. Illinois, 7-2, 771
  14. UNC, 8-1, 724
  15. Vanderbilt, 9-0, 686
  16. Texas Tech, 7-2, 508
  17. Arkansas, 7-2, 488
  18. Florida, 5-3, 422
  19. Kansas, 7-3, 380
  20. Tennessee, 7-3, 286
  21. Auburn, 7-3, 264
  22. St. John's, 5-3, 254
  23. Nebraska, 9-0, 180
  24. Virginia, 8-1, 130
  25. UCLA, 7-2, 79

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 60, Oklahoma St. 54, Southern Cal 50, Georgia 49, Saint Mary's 38, Seton Hall 31, Kentucky 29, Wisconsin 24, Indiana 18, Clemson 14, LSU 14, Villanova 9, California 6, Notre Dame 4, Miami 4, SMU 3, TCU 2, Arizona St 2, Miami (Ohio) 2, St. Bonaventure 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Michigan (17), 8-0, 755
  2. Arizona (11), 8-0, 742
  3. Duke (2), 10-0, 723
  4. Iowa State (1), 9-0, 651
  5. UConn, 8-1, 628
  6. Purdue, 8-1, 617
  7. Gonzaga, 9-1, 565
  8. Houston, 8-1, 547
  9. Michigan State, 8-1, 517
  10. BYU, 7-1, 507
  11. Louisville, 8-1, 456
  12. Alabama, 7-2, 436
  13. Illinois, 7-2, 371
  14. Vanderbilt, 9-0, 365
  15. North Carolina, 8-1, 341
  16. Texas Tech, 7-2, 277
  17. Arkansas, 7-2, 245
  18. Florida, 5-3, 213
  19. Kansas, 7-3, 208
  20. Tennessee, 7-3, 170
  21. St. John's, 5-3, 138
  22. Nebraska, 9-0, 114
  23. Iowa, 8-1, 77
  24. Auburn, 7-3, 76
  25. Virginia, 8-1, 67

Schools Dropped Out: No. 18 Kentucky; No. 19 Indiana.

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Mary's 52; UCLA 35; Oklahoma State 33; Wisconsin 32; USC 20; Seton Hall 16; Indiana 16; Kentucky 14; SMU 11; Missouri 7; Clemson 7; Ohio State 6; Georgia 5; Miami (FL) 4; LSU 4; Utah State 3; Yale 2; California 1; Baylor 1

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

