Miami Basketball Enters Elite Company in Latest NCAA NET Rankings
Miami Basketball (8-2) is looking to enter ACC play 11-2 with their next matchup against LA-Monroe set to take place on Dec. 13 in another Noon game that the young team will have to prepare for.
However, the Canes have started to gain some attention in ever rankings . The AP voters and coaches have started to vote them inside the top 25 and now, the NCAA NET Rankings have started to put some respect on the Hurricanes as well.
Entering the game against Ole Miss, the Canes ranked No. 38in the NET Rankings. In the latest rankings, they rank No. 25 in the country.
Top 25 NCAA NET Rankings:
- Michigan
- Duke
- Iowa State
- Gonzaga
- Vanderbilt
- Arizona
- UConn
- BYU
- Purdue
- Michigan State
- Alabama
- Louisville
- Illinois
- North Carolina
- Saint Mary’s
- Georgia
- Virginia
- Kansas
- Houston
- Texas Tech
- St. John’s
- Florida
- Nebraska
- Arkansas
- Miami
These are the numbers and stats that head coach Jai Lucas isn't worried about. He is focused on the team's health and others getting the right development in times like these.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Arizona (33), 8-0, 1461
- Michigan (19), 8-0, 1440
- Duke (7), 10-0, 1400
- Iowa State (1), 9-0, 1304
- UConn, 8-1, 1263
- Purdue, 8-1, 1173
- Houston, 8-1, 1064
- Gonzaga, 9-1, 1054
- Michigan State, 8-1, 1017
- BYU, 7-1, 1007
- Louisville, 8-1, 877
- Alabama, 7-2, 854
- Illinois, 7-2, 771
- UNC, 8-1, 724
- Vanderbilt, 9-0, 686
- Texas Tech, 7-2, 508
- Arkansas, 7-2, 488
- Florida, 5-3, 422
- Kansas, 7-3, 380
- Tennessee, 7-3, 286
- Auburn, 7-3, 264
- St. John's, 5-3, 254
- Nebraska, 9-0, 180
- Virginia, 8-1, 130
- UCLA, 7-2, 79
Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 60, Oklahoma St. 54, Southern Cal 50, Georgia 49, Saint Mary's 38, Seton Hall 31, Kentucky 29, Wisconsin 24, Indiana 18, Clemson 14, LSU 14, Villanova 9, California 6, Notre Dame 4, Miami 4, SMU 3, TCU 2, Arizona St 2, Miami (Ohio) 2, St. Bonaventure 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Michigan (17), 8-0, 755
- Arizona (11), 8-0, 742
- Duke (2), 10-0, 723
- Iowa State (1), 9-0, 651
- UConn, 8-1, 628
- Purdue, 8-1, 617
- Gonzaga, 9-1, 565
- Houston, 8-1, 547
- Michigan State, 8-1, 517
- BYU, 7-1, 507
- Louisville, 8-1, 456
- Alabama, 7-2, 436
- Illinois, 7-2, 371
- Vanderbilt, 9-0, 365
- North Carolina, 8-1, 341
- Texas Tech, 7-2, 277
- Arkansas, 7-2, 245
- Florida, 5-3, 213
- Kansas, 7-3, 208
- Tennessee, 7-3, 170
- St. John's, 5-3, 138
- Nebraska, 9-0, 114
- Iowa, 8-1, 77
- Auburn, 7-3, 76
- Virginia, 8-1, 67
Schools Dropped Out: No. 18 Kentucky; No. 19 Indiana.
Others Receiving Votes: Saint Mary's 52; UCLA 35; Oklahoma State 33; Wisconsin 32; USC 20; Seton Hall 16; Indiana 16; Kentucky 14; SMU 11; Missouri 7; Clemson 7; Ohio State 6; Georgia 5; Miami (FL) 4; LSU 4; Utah State 3; Yale 2; California 1; Baylor 1
