Miami Basketball Gains More Votes in Latest Top 25 Polls

The Miami Hurricanes are underway in ACC play as they continue to gain some attention in the Coaches and AP Polls.
Justice Sandle|
Nov 27, 2025; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas erects after a basket against the Brigham Young University Cougars in the second half at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2025; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas erects after a basket against the Brigham Young University Cougars in the second half at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes are a quiet storm that is starting to get more attention as they continue to win and extend their winning streak.

The Canes have won eight games in a row while also battling a roster littered with injuries. Moreover, they are finally in conference play and have a few teams that should be watched, which are now ranked in this week's AP top 25.

The ACC has five teams in the top 25, starting with No. 6 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 20 Louisville, No. 23 Virginia, and 24. SMU.

The Canes will have a chance to upset several teams in the ACC as the schedule begins to give some ranked matchups for the future. The Canes will now have to face four ranked teams in the ACC and miss out on the chance of playing against Duke.

The Hurricanes are gaining more votes as they jump up to five from the AP voters, while the coaches' votes still don't value the Canes as a threat.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Arizona (32), 14-0, 1494
  2. Michigan (29), 13-0, 1493
  3. Iowa State, 1390
  4. UConn, 14-1, 1343
  5. Purdue, 13-1, 1254
  6. Duke, 13-1, 1206
  7. Houston, 13-1, 1113
  8. Gonzaga, 16-1, 1101
  9. BYU, 13-1, 1039
  10. Nebraska, 14-0, 998
  11. Vanderbilt, 14-0, 936
  12. Michigan State, 12-2, 834
  13. Alabama, 11-3. 782
  14. Texas Tech, 11-3, 676
  15. Arkansas, 11-3, 659
  16. Illinois, 11-3, 602
  17. North Carolina, 13-2, 557
  18. Georgia, 13-1, 378
  19. Iowa, 12-2, 340
  20. Louisville, 11-3, 336
  21. Tennessee, 10-4. 277
  22. Kansas, 10-4, 208
  23. Virginia, 12-2, 183
  24. SMU, 12-2, 142
  25. UCF, 12-1, 132

Others Receiving Votes: Villanova 127, Seton Hall 31, Southern Cal 28, Utah St. 27, Miami (Ohio) 22, Clemson 21, Saint Louis 14, LSU 14, Texas 12, Florida 11, Saint Mary's 10, Kentucky 9, California 8, Miami 5, Indiana 4, Auburn 3, TCU 2, UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 2.

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Michigan (24), 13-0, 768
  2. Arizona (7), 14-0, 749
  3. Iowa State, 14-0, 703
  4. UConn, 14-1, 666
  5. Purdue, 13-1, 624
  6. Duke, 13-1, 616
  7. Houston, 13-1, 584
  8. Gonzaga, 16-1, 565
  9. BYU, 13-1, 527
  10. Vanderbilt, 14-0, 488
  11. Nebraska, 14-0, 473
  12. Alabama, 11-3, 403
  13. Michigan State, 12-2, 400
  14. Texas Tech, 11-3, 345
  15. Arkansas, 11-3, 334
  16. Illinois, 11-3, 294
  17. North Carolina, 13-2, 250
  18. Louisville, 11-3, 232
  19. Iowa, 12-2, 211
  20. Georgia, 13-1, 164
  21. Kansas, 10-4, 131
  22. Tennessee, 10-4, 123
  23. Virginia, 12-2, 120
  24. Villanova, 12-2, 70
  25. SMU, 12-2, 42

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Florida; No. 25 St. John's;

Others Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Utah State 34; Clemson 29; Florida 21; Saint Mary's 17; Seton Hall 13; Saint Louis 11; Indiana 10; St. John's 4; Missouri 3; Miami (OH) 3; Kentucky 3; California 2; USC 1; Oklahoma State 1.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

