Miami Basketball Gains More Votes in Latest Top 25 Polls
The Miami Hurricanes are a quiet storm that is starting to get more attention as they continue to win and extend their winning streak.
The Canes have won eight games in a row while also battling a roster littered with injuries. Moreover, they are finally in conference play and have a few teams that should be watched, which are now ranked in this week's AP top 25.
The ACC has five teams in the top 25, starting with No. 6 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 20 Louisville, No. 23 Virginia, and 24. SMU.
The Canes will have a chance to upset several teams in the ACC as the schedule begins to give some ranked matchups for the future. The Canes will now have to face four ranked teams in the ACC and miss out on the chance of playing against Duke.
The Hurricanes are gaining more votes as they jump up to five from the AP voters, while the coaches' votes still don't value the Canes as a threat.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Arizona (32), 14-0, 1494
- Michigan (29), 13-0, 1493
- Iowa State, 1390
- UConn, 14-1, 1343
- Purdue, 13-1, 1254
- Duke, 13-1, 1206
- Houston, 13-1, 1113
- Gonzaga, 16-1, 1101
- BYU, 13-1, 1039
- Nebraska, 14-0, 998
- Vanderbilt, 14-0, 936
- Michigan State, 12-2, 834
- Alabama, 11-3. 782
- Texas Tech, 11-3, 676
- Arkansas, 11-3, 659
- Illinois, 11-3, 602
- North Carolina, 13-2, 557
- Georgia, 13-1, 378
- Iowa, 12-2, 340
- Louisville, 11-3, 336
- Tennessee, 10-4. 277
- Kansas, 10-4, 208
- Virginia, 12-2, 183
- SMU, 12-2, 142
- UCF, 12-1, 132
Others Receiving Votes: Villanova 127, Seton Hall 31, Southern Cal 28, Utah St. 27, Miami (Ohio) 22, Clemson 21, Saint Louis 14, LSU 14, Texas 12, Florida 11, Saint Mary's 10, Kentucky 9, California 8, Miami 5, Indiana 4, Auburn 3, TCU 2, UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 2.
Coaches PollEmpty heading
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Michigan (24), 13-0, 768
- Arizona (7), 14-0, 749
- Iowa State, 14-0, 703
- UConn, 14-1, 666
- Purdue, 13-1, 624
- Duke, 13-1, 616
- Houston, 13-1, 584
- Gonzaga, 16-1, 565
- BYU, 13-1, 527
- Vanderbilt, 14-0, 488
- Nebraska, 14-0, 473
- Alabama, 11-3, 403
- Michigan State, 12-2, 400
- Texas Tech, 11-3, 345
- Arkansas, 11-3, 334
- Illinois, 11-3, 294
- North Carolina, 13-2, 250
- Louisville, 11-3, 232
- Iowa, 12-2, 211
- Georgia, 13-1, 164
- Kansas, 10-4, 131
- Tennessee, 10-4, 123
- Virginia, 12-2, 120
- Villanova, 12-2, 70
- SMU, 12-2, 42
Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Florida; No. 25 St. John's;
Others Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Utah State 34; Clemson 29; Florida 21; Saint Mary's 17; Seton Hall 13; Saint Louis 11; Indiana 10; St. John's 4; Missouri 3; Miami (OH) 3; Kentucky 3; California 2; USC 1; Oklahoma State 1.
