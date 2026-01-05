Miami Basketball Gains More Votes in Latest Top 25 Polls

The Miami Hurricanes are a quiet storm that is starting to get more attention as they continue to win and extend their winning streak.

The Canes have won eight games in a row while also battling a roster littered with injuries. Moreover, they are finally in conference play and have a few teams that should be watched, which are now ranked in this week's AP top 25.

The ACC has five teams in the top 25, starting with No. 6 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 20 Louisville, No. 23 Virginia, and 24. SMU.

The Canes will have a chance to upset several teams in the ACC as the schedule begins to give some ranked matchups for the future. The Canes will now have to face four ranked teams in the ACC and miss out on the chance of playing against Duke.

The Hurricanes are gaining more votes as they jump up to five from the AP voters, while the coaches' votes still don't value the Canes as a threat.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Arizona (32), 14-0, 1494 Michigan (29), 13-0, 1493 Iowa State, 1390 UConn, 14-1, 1343 Purdue, 13-1, 1254 Duke, 13-1, 1206 Houston, 13-1, 1113 Gonzaga, 16-1, 1101 BYU, 13-1, 1039 Nebraska, 14-0, 998 Vanderbilt, 14-0, 936 Michigan State, 12-2, 834 Alabama, 11-3. 782 Texas Tech, 11-3, 676 Arkansas, 11-3, 659 Illinois, 11-3, 602 North Carolina, 13-2, 557 Georgia, 13-1, 378 Iowa, 12-2, 340 Louisville, 11-3, 336 Tennessee, 10-4. 277 Kansas, 10-4, 208 Virginia, 12-2, 183 SMU, 12-2, 142 UCF, 12-1, 132

Others Receiving Votes: Villanova 127, Seton Hall 31, Southern Cal 28, Utah St. 27, Miami (Ohio) 22, Clemson 21, Saint Louis 14, LSU 14, Texas 12, Florida 11, Saint Mary's 10, Kentucky 9, California 8, Miami 5, Indiana 4, Auburn 3, TCU 2, UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 2.

Coaches PollEmpty heading

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Michigan (24), 13-0, 768 Arizona (7), 14-0, 749 Iowa State, 14-0, 703 UConn, 14-1, 666 Purdue, 13-1, 624 Duke, 13-1, 616 Houston, 13-1, 584 Gonzaga, 16-1, 565 BYU, 13-1, 527 Vanderbilt, 14-0, 488 Nebraska, 14-0, 473 Alabama, 11-3, 403 Michigan State, 12-2, 400 Texas Tech, 11-3, 345 Arkansas, 11-3, 334 Illinois, 11-3, 294 North Carolina, 13-2, 250 Louisville, 11-3, 232 Iowa, 12-2, 211 Georgia, 13-1, 164 Kansas, 10-4, 131 Tennessee, 10-4, 123 Virginia, 12-2, 120 Villanova, 12-2, 70 SMU, 12-2, 42

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Florida; No. 25 St. John's;

Others Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Utah State 34; Clemson 29; Florida 21; Saint Mary's 17; Seton Hall 13; Saint Louis 11; Indiana 10; St. John's 4; Missouri 3; Miami (OH) 3; Kentucky 3; California 2; USC 1; Oklahoma State 1.

