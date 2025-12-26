Miami Basketball Inches Closer to a Top 25 in Latest Polls
In this story:
The Miami Hurricanes are looking to get healthy at the right time. So far this season, head coach Jai Lucas has already flipped the program around even with most of the roster limited because of injuries.
The Canes are 11-2 entering conference play with their first game against Pitt on Dec. 30 at home. However, the Canes are one of many ACC teams that are starting to gain recognition in the AP and Coaches' top 25 polls.
The ACC has four teams ranked in the top 25, while three more are receiving votes. The Hurricanes have come in for another week, finishing with four votes to get inside the top 25. They will have a chance to improve that case against the Panthers if they come out with a dominant victory.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Arizona (38), 11-0, 1428
- Michigan (19), 11-0, 1408
- Iowa State (1), 12-0, 1320
- UConn, 12-1, 1281
- Purdue, 11-1, 1174
- Duke, 11-1, 1148
- Gonzaga, 12-1, 1080
- Houston, 11-1, 1061
- Michigan State, 11-1, 985
- BYU, 11-1, 966
- Vanderbilt, 12-0, 810
- North Carolina, 11-1, 806
- Nebraska, 12-0, 704
- Alabama, 9-3, 638
- Texas Tech, 9-3, 588
- Louisville, 10-2, 555
- Kansas, 9-3, 494
- Arkansas, 9-3, 470
- Tennessee, 9-3, 460
- Illinois, 8-3, 429
- Virginia, 10-1, 252
- Florida, 8-4, 215
- Georgia, 10-1, 127
- USC, 12-1, 92
- Iowa, 10-2, 79
Others Receiving Votes: Kentucky 78, Seton Hall 49, Auburn 39, St. John's 23, California 19, LSU 17, UCLA 13, Clemson 9, Miami (Ohio) 6, Utah St. 5, Arizona St 5, Indiana 4, Miami 4, Saint Louis 3, Belmont 2, Baylor 1, Oklahoma St. 1, UCF 1, NC State 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Michigan (20), 11-0, 764
- Arizona (11), 11-0, 754
- Iowa State, 12-0, 696
- UConn, 12-1, 662
- Purdue, 11-1, 622
- Duke, 11-1, 611
- Gonzaga, 12-1, 584
- Houston, 11-1, 565
- Michigan State, 11-1, 532
- BYU, 11-1, 515
- Vanderbilt, 12-0, 433
- North Carolina, 11-1, 402
- Nebraska, 12-0, 371
- Louisville, 10-2, 346
- Alabama, 9-3, 306
- Texas Tech, 9-3, 298
- Kansas, 9-3, 276
- Arkansas, 9-3, 227
- Illinois, 8-3, 211
- Tennessee, 9-3, 210
- Virginia, 10-1, 189
- Florida, 8-4, 154
- Iowa, 10-2, 102
- Georgia, 10-1, 60
- USC, 12-1, 35
Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 St. John's; No. 24 Auburn.
Others Receiving Votes: St. John's 32; Kentucky 32; Seton Hall 20; Utah State 15; Auburn 10; California 9; UCLA 8; Saint Louis 8; LSU 6; Yale 4; Oklahoma State 3; Saint Mary's 1; Indiana 1; Clemson 1.
