Miami Basketball Inches Closer to a Top 25 in Latest Polls

The Miami Hurricanes are looking to get healthy at the right time. So far this season, head coach Jai Lucas has already flipped the program around even with most of the roster limited because of injuries.

The Canes are 11-2 entering conference play with their first game against Pitt on Dec. 30 at home. However, the Canes are one of many ACC teams that are starting to gain recognition in the AP and Coaches' top 25 polls.

The ACC has four teams ranked in the top 25, while three more are receiving votes. The Hurricanes have come in for another week, finishing with four votes to get inside the top 25. They will have a chance to improve that case against the Panthers if they come out with a dominant victory.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Arizona (38), 11-0, 1428 Michigan (19), 11-0, 1408 Iowa State (1), 12-0, 1320 UConn, 12-1, 1281 Purdue, 11-1, 1174 Duke, 11-1, 1148 Gonzaga, 12-1, 1080 Houston, 11-1, 1061 Michigan State, 11-1, 985 BYU, 11-1, 966 Vanderbilt, 12-0, 810 North Carolina, 11-1, 806 Nebraska, 12-0, 704 Alabama, 9-3, 638 Texas Tech, 9-3, 588 Louisville, 10-2, 555 Kansas, 9-3, 494 Arkansas, 9-3, 470 Tennessee, 9-3, 460 Illinois, 8-3, 429 Virginia, 10-1, 252 Florida, 8-4, 215 Georgia, 10-1, 127 USC, 12-1, 92 Iowa, 10-2, 79

Others Receiving Votes: Kentucky 78, Seton Hall 49, Auburn 39, St. John's 23, California 19, LSU 17, UCLA 13, Clemson 9, Miami (Ohio) 6, Utah St. 5, Arizona St 5, Indiana 4, Miami 4, Saint Louis 3, Belmont 2, Baylor 1, Oklahoma St. 1, UCF 1, NC State 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Michigan (20), 11-0, 764 Arizona (11), 11-0, 754 Iowa State, 12-0, 696 UConn, 12-1, 662 Purdue, 11-1, 622 Duke, 11-1, 611 Gonzaga, 12-1, 584 Houston, 11-1, 565 Michigan State, 11-1, 532 BYU, 11-1, 515 Vanderbilt, 12-0, 433 North Carolina, 11-1, 402 Nebraska, 12-0, 371 Louisville, 10-2, 346 Alabama, 9-3, 306 Texas Tech, 9-3, 298 Kansas, 9-3, 276 Arkansas, 9-3, 227 Illinois, 8-3, 211 Tennessee, 9-3, 210 Virginia, 10-1, 189 Florida, 8-4, 154 Iowa, 10-2, 102 Georgia, 10-1, 60 USC, 12-1, 35

Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 St. John's; No. 24 Auburn.

Others Receiving Votes: St. John's 32; Kentucky 32; Seton Hall 20; Utah State 15; Auburn 10; California 9; UCLA 8; Saint Louis 8; LSU 6; Yale 4; Oklahoma State 3; Saint Mary's 1; Indiana 1; Clemson 1.

