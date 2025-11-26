Miami Basketball Is Preparing for More than Just AJ Dybantsa Against No. 9 BYU
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Feast Week is one of the many traditions in the college basketball world that make the sport as special as it is. The Miami Hurricanes (5-1) have a chance to feast on an opponent this season on Thanksgiving Day as they face off against No. 9 BYU.
All eyes will look to the projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa, as the main player for the team, but it is more than just him.
Head coach Jai Lucas pointed to this in preparations for the Cougars, highlighting, while Dybantsa gets the love he deserves, there is someone else who should draw more attention.
You know, for me, AJ, of course, is their most talented and will be a top-three draft pick and all that stuff," Lucas said. "And he's rightfully so, he's really good. But I feel their best player is Richie Saunders, and it's because his impact on the game is so loud, from offensive rebounds to making and winning plays, to making six threes, free throws, his numbers, just he is as good a college basketball player in college right now as there is."
Lucas continued.
"I think it goes a little bit away because everybody talks about AJ and Rob Wright. Those guys are really good, but Richie Saunders and his impact on winning is a big part of the game and a big part of their team. And then Wright, just from a point guard aspect and playing the position, is really good."
The Hurricanes also know that they have to adjust their defensive and offensive style of play, but that starts with getting players back who have been missing the past few games. Tru Washington and Ernest Udeh Jr missed the past game and are vital for the success of the Canes.
"Those guys are working that way back into practice," Lucas said. "We'll have a better, I guess, I'll have a better feel after today's practice, just to see where they are and see who will be available and who can go from there."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.
This will be the Canes' second game on ESPN this season, with a new view on their roster back on display during ESPN's Feast Week on Thanksgiving Day at 5:00 p.m. eastern.