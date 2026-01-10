Miami Basketball Looks to Extend Win Streak to Nine Against Georgia Tech: Live Updates

First Half:

17:31: Quick 9-0 for Miami to start this game. They are flying up and down the court and quickly playing their brand of basketball. Miami 9, Georgia Tech 0

Donaldson points the game with a soft midrange and the Hurricanes also get a three from Malik Reneau. The canes have also started to see the watsco center filling up.

The Miami Hurricanes are riding a high after another gritty conference play win, this time on the road against Wake Forest. Not only have they been playing at an elite level, but they still have room to grow.

Now the Hurricanes will return home, where they hold a ten-game home winning streak, looking to extend their win streak to nine against the dangerous Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Miami Hurricanes Player to Watch: Ernest Udeh Jr.

When he is not in foul trouble, Edeh is a masterful rebounder who keeps the Hurricanes in the game at anytime. It also helps when he comes around as a lob threat and a free-throw shooter, at least given his last game, going 4-4. He is starting to get closer to a double-double guy that head coach Jai Lucas envisioned, but he has also become a vocal leader for the team.

Georgia Tech Player to Watch: Kowacie Reeves Jr.

The Yellow Jacket's leading scorer is having a good year, averaging 15.7 points a game and shooting 44 percent from the field. The 6'7 forward has been the most consistent player on a struggling team. However, he is always good for an explosive game, which the Canes should be worried about.

How to Watch:Georgia Tech at Miami Empty heading

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Tech

When: Saturday Jan. 9, Noon ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ESPN 2

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: