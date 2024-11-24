Miami Basketball Looks to win Final Tournament Game; First Alert: November 24, 2024
The Miami men's basketball team is struggling and only has one game remaining in the 2024 Charleston Classic against VCU. It's another quality tournament team that could give the Canes some trouble like the last.
Many answers need to be found, and after a day of rest, the Hurricanes could have solved their offensive and rebounding issues.
Some of that could be the talent on the floor and the lack of physicality that the team has. it could also be the fact that this team has 10 new players and they could have not gelled together as quickly as many have hoped.
They need a true point guard on the floor and someone who can create their shot. There is talent on the bench for that, but the lineup change would need to be made for that to properly happen.
The Canes will look to get out of this tournament with at least a win or they will surffer starting the season .500 before facing more talented SEC teams in the near future.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Men's Basketball: Miami vs VCU
Hurricanes Results:
Football: No. 8 Miami 42, Wake Forest 14
Did You Notice...
Miami limited Wake Forest to 193 yards, which marked the fewest the Hurricanes have allowed to an ACC opponent since yielding 177 yards to Duke on Dec. 5, 2020. Miami held the Demon Deacons to just 50 yards in the second half.