Miami Basketball's Interest Returns to the Big 10 Market for Another Star Guard
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The Miami Hurricanes have one more roster spot to fill, and a new option has popped up on the radar for Jai Lucas.
Former Michigan guard L.J. Cason has entered the transfer portal, and Miami is the biggest school to look for.
Cason averaged 8.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 18.6 minutes per game in his sophomore season while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range.
The 6-foot-2 guard is the ideal player for Lucas and what he is trying to build; however, there is one issue. Cason is coming off a Torn ACL suffered in late February against Illinois.
He waited until after the National Championship win before surgery and is likely set to miss the 2026-27 season.
This is a move for the future, Lucas and the Canes, as they continue to try to build for the future and have a championship-level roster.
Cason originally committed to FAU as a three-star recruit, following Dusty May to Michigan. Now, May is the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, leaving the portal open for most of the star players who remained on the championship-winning team.
Starters:
1. Acaden Lewis
2. Dante Allen
3. Shelton Henderson
4. Caleb Gaskins
5. Somto Cyril
Bench:
Marcus Allen
DeSean Goode
Chris Birden Jr.
Quin Berger
Nick Dorn
Brent Bland
Egor Ryzhov
The Hurricanes' roster remains open for one more, and Cason could be the missing piece that Lucas is preparing to have. It's not about his ability to play this season. His mind is what draws the most attention to this program, which is reaching for its first National Championship under the guidance of Lucas.
Lucas has shifted his adjustment and how me wants to play as well. Look at the schedule and the teams the Hurricanes will play this season:
Schedule:
Out of Conference:
Alabama
Texas
Florida
TCU
Road:
Florida State
Pitt
Cal
Duke
Georgia Tech
Louisville
North Carolina
Stanford
Virginia Tech
Home:
Clemson
NC State
Notre Dame
SMU
Syracuse
Virginia
Wake Forest
Florida State
Pitt
Now there is more pressure than ever for Lucas and the Hurricanes to have one of the best seasons in program history. Last year, he was one win away from the best regular season and the best single season as a first-year head coach. This year, he looks to follow that up with a deeper postseason run and finish as one of the best teams in the country.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5