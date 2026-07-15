Miami Basketball's Interest Returns to the Big 10 Market for Another Star Guard

The Miami Hurricanes have one more roster spot to fill, and a new option has popped up on the radar for Jai Lucas.

Former Michigan guard L.J. Cason has entered the transfer portal, and Miami is the biggest school to look for.

Cason averaged 8.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 18.6 minutes per game in his sophomore season while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range.

The 6-foot-2 guard is the ideal player for Lucas and what he is trying to build; however, there is one issue. Cason is coming off a Torn ACL suffered in late February against Illinois.

Michigan guard L.J. Cason (2) cuts down net to celebrate 95-62 win over Tennessee at the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Final at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He waited until after the National Championship win before surgery and is likely set to miss the 2026-27 season.

This is a move for the future, Lucas and the Canes, as they continue to try to build for the future and have a championship-level roster.

Cason originally committed to FAU as a three-star recruit, following Dusty May to Michigan. Now, May is the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, leaving the portal open for most of the star players who remained on the championship-winning team.

Starters:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Caleb Gaskins

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Marcus Allen

DeSean Goode

Chris Birden Jr.

Quin Berger

Nick Dorn

Brent Bland

Egor Ryzhov

The Hurricanes' roster remains open for one more, and Cason could be the missing piece that Lucas is preparing to have. It's not about his ability to play this season. His mind is what draws the most attention to this program, which is reaching for its first National Championship under the guidance of Lucas.

Lucas has shifted his adjustment and how me wants to play as well. Look at the schedule and the teams the Hurricanes will play this season:

Schedule:

Out of Conference:

Alabama

Texas

Florida

TCU

Road:

Florida State

Pitt

Cal

Duke

Georgia Tech

Louisville

North Carolina

Stanford

Virginia Tech

Home:

Clemson

NC State

Notre Dame

SMU

Syracuse

Virginia

Wake Forest

Florida State

Pitt

Now there is more pressure than ever for Lucas and the Hurricanes to have one of the best seasons in program history. Last year, he was one win away from the best regular season and the best single season as a first-year head coach. This year, he looks to follow that up with a deeper postseason run and finish as one of the best teams in the country.

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