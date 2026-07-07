Miami Basketball Flips Its Attack from Last Season, With Two Key Distinctions

How has Jai Lucas taken on his second year and first full offseason?

First, it started with retaining Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen from entering the portal and testing the waters of the NBA Draft. Both rose to becoming among the best players on the team last season during the Hurricanes' third-place finish in the ACC.

Last season was a veteran take on what Lucas wanted his program to look like. It was his first season, and having players who knew how to win and close games was the biggest takeaway from his first year as a head coach.

After reaching the Round of 32, his three-star veterans are now off on their NBA journey, and his second iteration of a good basketball team has been laid out on paper.

Projected Roster for the 2026-27 season:

Starters:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Caleb Gaskins

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Marcus Allen

DeSean Goode

Chris Birden Jr.

Quin Berger

Nick Dorn

Brent Bland

Egor Ryzhov

A Younger Team

Villanova Wildcats guard Acaden Lewis (55) handles the ball during the second half of the game against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Friday January 6, 2026 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The team is younger, draws more athletic looks, and has better shooting abilities. It is the mold that Lucas placed last season to describe the type of team he wants. Fast, defenders, and grinders. This new batch of players could take his ideas for this program to the next level.

Compared to last season, the average age dropped by two years. The projected starting lineup will be sophomores, a five-star freshman, and a star defensive junior.

On the entire roster two juniors and five seniors. The rest are freshmen and sophomores. A perfect blend compared to last season's wheel of players. It also helps that the Hurricanes are playing most of their young players, and they are better shooters, too.

More Out of Conference Play Competiton

Miami is facing at least three SEC teams to start the season. Texas, Florida, and Alabama are in the SEC Challenge. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) June 5, 2026

The Hurricanes are projected to play at least six top 25 teams in the country. That if you are going off preseason polls, which are too early to tell. The Canes were at the bottom of most preseason polls last season, but ended the year ranked. They are better than most people gave them credit for.

Most of them are coming from the SEC. Lucas has made an effort to get the Canes into more tournaments, bringing in more competition, and now looks to have an annual series against Florida.

Miami, coming off its past runs in the NCAA Tournament, showed what this program can be. Jim Larrañaga didn't want to take on the NIL challenge, but Lucas has come in and taken full advantage of it. It was one of the reasons that he was hired, along with his deep resume.

Lucas will get star-level talent and unlock what is in them to become a new, consistent contender once again. There just had to be a level of belief in the program that could wake it back up to this level. It is there now with Lucas in charge.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: